Inter stay top of Serie A after coming back to draw against rivals Juventus

Juventus and Inter Milan shared the spoils in the Derby d'Italia, as the Nerazzurri maintained their place at the top of Serie A and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games.

Both teams have started the season in rampant fashion and is the first time in league history that both clubs had met each other with at least 29 points before matchday 14.

Buoyed by a fervent crowd inside the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri were quickest out of the traps and came close to breaking the deadlock early on when Federico Chiesa skewed his shot wide from an unmarked position in the box.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri Profimedia

Chiesa would provide the assist for the opening goal in the 27th minute though, superbly picking out Dusan Vlahovic, who clinically dispatched a first-time, right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

It ended an eight-game drought without a goal for club and country after the Serb latched onto Chiesa’s excellent cross.

The hosts’ lead wouldn’t last long however, as Inter levelled the scores just six minutes later with a goal of the highest quality thanks to Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine swept in a sublime angled strike from Marcus Thuram’s cross at the end of a blistering attack from the visitors.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates his equaliser AFP

The game’s intensity slowed down towards the break after both sides had traded first-half blows in this battle of two Italian heavyweights.

Thuram had an early sighter at goal after the restart but scuffed his finish straight into Wojciech Szczesny’s grasp following some delightful link-up play involving Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

It signalled an impressive spell in the game for the Nerazzurri, who were passing the ball around with confidence. The crowd were becoming increasingly tetchy with the amount of Inter possession, but Szczesny was left largely untroubled in the Juve goal.

Massimiliano Allegri therefore looked to freshen up his attacking line-up with the introduction of Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean for Chiesa and Vlahovic, knowing only a win would propel them to the SA summit.

Key match stats Flashscore

The second half lacked the intensity of the first, not that it mattered too much for Simone Inzaghi’s side, who kept the Bianconeri at arm’s length, consequently retaining their two-point lead at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, this represents somewhat of a missed opening for the hosts, who squandered the chance to claim a sixth consecutive SA victory and an opportunity to usurp their old adversaries.

Serie A's top five after the match Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

See all the match stats here.