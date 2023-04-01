Simone Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter's crunch clash with Juve

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Simone Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter's crunch clash with Juve
Simone Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter's crunch clash with Juve
Inter face Juve in a top-of-the-table clash
Inter face Juve in a top-of-the-table clash
Reuters
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi (47) played down the importance of Sunday's top-of-the-table Serie A match against Juventus, saying there was still two-thirds of the season to play.

The match in Turin will determine the top position in the table, with Inter currently leading on 31 points, while Juve trail by two.

"It counts for a lot but I don’t consider this a decisive game," Inzaghi told a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"It will be important to our league campaign but tomorrow we will complete one-third of the season, there are still a lot of games."

Inzaghi said Juve's absence from European football this season was helping them to focus on the domestic matches and rest when rivals were playing.

Juve were banned from UEFA competition in 2023-24 for breaching licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

"It’s disappointing but it's an advantage for them because they have a week to prepare for all games," Inzaghi said.

Serie A table
Flashscore

"We saw it in the first four games: they were different, it’s always something to have a week available rather than two days to prepare for a game."

Inzaghi confirmed that both Benjamin Pavard and Alessandro Bastoni would still be out with injuries but Juan Cuadrado and Alexis Sanchez might be fit to play.

"Cuadrado trained for a full session yesterday, he had this tendon issue that he suffered from, but he is a huge asset," he said.

Inzaghi said a win against Juve would demand much from the team.

"It will take a lot of focus. Juve is a team with physically strong and quality players; we will need to pay great attention," he said.

"Juventus has players that can change the game at any moment, we need to be extremely focused."

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusInterInzaghi SimoneCuadrado JuanBastoni AlessandroPavard BenjaminSanchez Alexis
Related Articles
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
Rome derby sees Lazio and Roma battle to regain lost ground in Serie A
Show more
Football
Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri questions his future after poor run of results
Football Tracker: Havertz sends Arsenal top, Milan and Atletico edge wins
Updated
AC Milan return to third in Serie A after cagey win over top four rivals Fiorentina
Ramsdale showed courage, says Arteta after keeper's nervy return at Brentford
Haaland hits new record but Manchester City lose top spot to Arsenal
Super sub Havertz sends Arsenal top with battling win at Brentford
Napoli claim big win against Atalanta to climb into top four on Mazzarri's return
Granit Xhaka says playing under Xabi Alonso for Leverkusen 'a dream'
Liverpool's Klopp says Nunez's heated moment with Guardiola was just 'emotions'
Most Read
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Tennis Tracker: Sinner the double winner as Italy set up Davis Cup final with Australia
Disgruntled Djokovic refused a doping test before his Davis Cup quarter-final match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings