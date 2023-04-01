Inter triumph in battle of Nerazzurri against Atalanta

Inter Milan were victorious in their short trip to the Gewiss Stadium where they defeated Atalanta 2-1, marking a fifth consecutive away win in Serie A this season.

Having not conceded in their four away league games this season, Inter Milan were hoping to continue that run in Bergamo but were facing a tough opposition in Atalanta, who had similarly not conceded in their four league matches on home turf this term. It was an even encounter in the opening stages and it took until the 21st minute for the first real sight of goal. Davide Zappacosta lofted a ball into the box which the Inter defence failed to clear, and Matteo Ruggeri was lurking at the back post to volley but it flashed wide of the post.

Inter were struggling to get a foothold in the contest and they were dealt a blow near the half-hour mark as Benjamin Pavard had to be stretchered off after landing awkwardly and seemingly injuring his knee. His replacement, Matteo Darmian, made an almost immediate impact as he was brought down in the box by Juan Musso. Despite incensed appeals from the Atalanta players and Gian Piero Gasperini - which resulted in a yellow card for the coach - the referee’s decision stood. Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up to lash the ball home from the penalty spot, giving Inter the lead going into the half-time break.

Simone Inzaghi’s side came flying out after the restart, producing multiple scoring opportunities, the first of which arrived when Federico Di Marco fired a powerful shot from distance that flew inches past the top corner. Lautaro Martínez then nodded in from Francesco Acerbi’s cross but the goal was ruled out for offside. However, the Argentine wasn’t disappointed just minutes later as he doubled Inter’s lead before the hour-mark. The away side pressed Atalanta high up the pitch and after winning the ball, Henrikh Mkhitaryan fed Inter captain Martinez, who curled a sublime finish into the far corner - his 12th league goal this season.

Atalanta responded within five minutes though, almost replicating Inter’s second goal as they pressed the visitors high up the pitch; Ademola Lookman won the ball and slid it across the box to Gianluca Scamacca to fire in with a first-time finish. The home side continued to threaten Yann Sommer’s goal, as the Swiss goalkeeper was forced into action by Lookman and Luis Muriel.

Inter just about managed to weather the Atalanta storm and hold on for victory, which was made easier in the final minutes as the home side were reduced to 10 men after Rafael Toloi was shown a second yellow card. Victory for Inter gives them a five-point gap over second-place Juventus, who travel to Florence tomorrow to face Fiorentina.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

