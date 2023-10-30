Scamacca scores twice as Atalanta comfortably see off Empoli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Scamacca scores twice as Atalanta comfortably see off Empoli
Scamacca scores twice as Atalanta comfortably see off Empoli
Atalanta moved up to fourth in the Serie A standings
Atalanta moved up to fourth in the Serie A standings
AFP
Gianluca Scamacca scored twice in a thumping 3-0 win over Empoli as Atalanta notched their third successive victory for the first time ever in the fixture. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were in a class of their own at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, and a seventh clean sheet in 10 matches marks their best defensive start to a Serie A campaign.

Just over a month into his fourth spell as Empoli manager, Aurelio Andreazzoli has prioritised solidity to draw a line under the club’s torrid start to the season.

His approach has succeeded in putting points on the board, but the confidence that came with consecutive clean sheets prior to kick-off was soon wiped out by a majestic Atalanta opener made by Ademola Lookman’s pinpoint pass and finished off by an audacious Scamacca backheel.

The striker went for the jugular after notching his first club-level goal since early September, with a curling effort onto the post swiftly followed by a superb guided header, which was disallowed for offside.

Scamacca then turned provider in a one-sided first period, as his enticing ball across the box was met by Teun Koopmeiners, whose powerful first-time effort went straight through Etrit Berisha.

With Atalanta scoring exactly twice in their last four matches, Empoli may have expected the visitors to shut up shop after the break, but a goal-hungry Scamacca had other ideas, clinically putting the result beyond doubt with a drilled right-footed finish.

The 24-year-old spurned two glorious chances to take home the match ball, too, but a clumsy attempt looped over from five yards before a stunning effort cannoned off the crossbar on a night when he feasibly could have scored six goals.

Empoli’s best moment came when Nicolo Cambiaghi raced into the right channel before rifling a shot at Juan Musso, but fans were ultimately consigned to another miserable night, having witnessed just one home league goal all season.

Andreazzoli’s side are back in the drop zone with newly-promoted Frosinone up next, while Atalanta will take spirit and belief into their mouth-watering meeting with Inter Milan after leaping up to fourth in the Serie A table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)

Empoli - Atalanta player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliAtalanta
Related Articles
AC Milan's English contingent on form in comfortable Cagliari victory
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan
Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
Show more
Football
Spain World Cup star Bonmati wins Women's Ballon d'Or
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
Updated
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Updated
Moreno scores twice as Villarreal see off Granada in five-goal thriller
Lazio's Immobile scores last-gasp penalty to grab win against Fiorentina
Vinicius Jr vows to continue fight against racism as he wins Socrates Award
Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says Jude Bellingham
Mainz lift El Ghazi suspension after Israel-Hamas social media post-club
Celtic midfielder Hatate sidelined two months with hamstring injury
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings