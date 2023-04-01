Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Inter Milan are still Scudetto favourites

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Inter Milan are still Scudetto favourites
Reuters
Inter Milan are still favourites to win Serie A, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri (56) said on Friday with the two sides set to face each other in a top-of-the-table clash next week.

Serie A leaders Juve play second-bottom Empoli at home on Saturday, before their attention will turn to their game against second-placed Inter on February 4.

Allegri's side went top after triumphing over Lecce on Sunday, with Inter involved in the Italian Supercup and not in Serie A action.

Juve have 52 points from 21 games and are one point ahead of Inter, who have played one game fewer.

"Inter are a strong team; they are the favourites, and they’ve earned many points, so we must be proud to be close to them," Allegri told reporters.

"This doesn’t mean we must be satisfied with what we’ve done until now. Inter are doing extraordinary things.

"They’ve just won the Italian Supercup and played a Champions League final last season. It’s so nice for us to face them because we are following different trajectories."

Top of the Serie A standings.
Flashscore

He also warned that third-placed AC Milan are not out of the race, despite being seven points behind Juve.

"Don’t forget about Milan. At the moment, they have earned more points than last season and their bad moment is behind them," he said.

Allegri said his team are taking each match one at a time and not getting carried away despite being top.

"It’s useless to think about what will happen in three months; football is so bad that one day you are good, but the day after, you are not good enough," Allegri said.

"We need to give our best and believe in what we do. Self-esteem is vital and if there will be better teams at the end of the season, we’ll congratulate them."

Against Empoli, Juve will be without winger Federico Chiesa who has struggled with injuries all season.

"We hope he'll be available against Inter in the best possible condition," Allegri said.

