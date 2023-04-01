Late Thuram strike gifts Inter 1-0 win over visiting Roma and takes them top

Late Thuram strike gifts Inter 1-0 win over visiting Roma and takes them top
Marcus Thuram netting the winning for Inter
Marcus Thuram netting the winning for Inter
Inter Milan rose back to the top of the Serie A table with a 1-0 win against AS Roma at the San Siro, as Jose Mourinho could only watch from the stands.

Inter were completely dominant in the first half, as Roma failed to register a shot on goal. The Nerazzurri’s first chance fell to Hakan Calhanglu, whose curling effort from the edge of the area hit the underside of the crossbar.

Marcus Thuram was then denied his fifth goal for his new club by Rui Patricio’s leg before Federico Dimarco curled just wide with the outside of his left boot.

The hosts had 12 shots in the first period, but only one on target, and were not at their ruthless best.

Romelu Lukaku couldn't spoil his former club's night
There was not much goalmouth action until midway through the second period when Roma came to life. Leandro Paredes hit the Giallorossi’s first shot of the game into the wall from a free-kick, before Bryan Cristante’s header was brilliantly saved by Yann Sommer.

Inter then charged up the other end with Calhanoglu, and his long-range strike deflected just wide.

The hosts were growing frustrated but finally found the breakthrough with 10 minutes to go when Thuram - who had been threatening to score throughout the match - tapped home a delightful Dimarco cross.

Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez celebrate the winning goal
A lot of talk before the game centred around Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro, but it was Inter’s new striker who had the final say.

Simone Inzaghi’s side almost doubled their lead before stoppage time, but substitute Carlos Augusto - who is yet to score for the club since joining this summer - saw his effort hit the woodwork.

Inter will not care though, as their win puts them back on top of the table, while Roma’s five-game winning run in all competitions comes to an end.

Key match stats
Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

See all the match stats here.

