Marusic scores last minute winner for Lazio against Juventus as Stadio Olimpico erupts

Felipe Anderson challenging Rabiot for the ball
AFP
Igor Tudor’s first match in charge of Lazio ended in a win against his former club Juventus, ending a run of three consecutive home defeats with a 1-0 win, courtesy of a last-minute winner from Adam Marusić.

Juventus came into the game without suspended top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, but their attacking intent was still clear to see early on, as Gleison Bremer’s header from a floated Federico Chiesa free-kick went inches wide on nine minutes.

The hosts showed their own potential going forward through Taty Castellanos, who flashed an effort past the post from the edge of the area, before hitting the side netting after some neat build-up play from Felipe Anderson.

Gli Biancocelesti kept the pressure on with Daichi Kamada and Anderson going close, but they had goalkeeper Christos Mandas to thank for maintaining parity five minutes before the break, as he got down well to save a low Chiesa strike that was destined for the bottom corner.

Mandas was hard at work again soon after half time, when a cross from Samuel Iling-Junior was met at the back post by Andrea Cambiaso, who connected well on the volley, but the Greek stopper was equal to it.

Lazio - Juventus match stats
Flashscore

That was one of precious few second-half chances, as both defences held firm, though a vital Weston McKennie block on Adam Marusic’s powerful strike was crucial for Juve as the match entered the final 20 minutes.

Lazio did not seem able to carve out a clear chance to win the game. But that all changed in the very last minute when a curling Matteo Guendouzi cross was met by Marusic, who headed past Wojciech Szczesny. The result means that Juventus have now failed to win their last four away matches (D1, L3), as Lazio earned just their second victory in 10 against Juventus in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Adam Marusic (Lazio)

Check out the match stats here.

