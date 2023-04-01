Palmeiras win Brazilian league title after Botafogo's historic collapse

Palmeiras were 14 points behind Botafogo with only 11 matchdays to go. Then, in shocking fashion, American businessman John Textor's club failed to win another game and Palmeiras came back to win their second Brasileirao title in a row.

After the 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro on Wednesday, the Verdao finished as champions, two points clear of Luis Suarez's Gremio. Botafogo ended in 5th place, six points behind the champions.

In Round 31, Botafogo hosted Palmeiras and were 3-1 up, and had a penalty kick to surely kill the game off in the 83rd minute. Weverton saved it, and led by the majestic Endrick, the Sao Paulo club managed to win 4-3 in stoppage time.

Palmeiras clinched the 12th league title in their history while coach Abel Ferreira won his ninth piece of silverware in three years of managing the club.

Palmeiras celebrate their league win Profimedia

Santos are down, Suarez is gone

Santos lost 2-1 against Fortaleza at home and got relegated for the first time in the club's 111-year history.

Pele's club was two points clear of the relegation zone, but were overtaken by Dimitri Payet's Vasco and Bahia at the eleventh hour.

The final round also marked the last game of Luis Suarez in his one-year stay in Brazil. The Uruguayan legend scored twice in Gremio's 3-2 win against Fluminense, finishing the league campaign as the second top scorer (17 goals).