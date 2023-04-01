Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudi clubs keen to tempt De Bruyne & Salah, Napoli look to rebuild

Kevin de Bruyne (32) is open to a new experience, Atalanta are looking to sign Welsh international Jordan James (19), and Neheun Perez (23) is a primary target for the Serie A champions. Here are some of the biggest stories over the last few days in the transfer market from Tribal Football's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

De Bruyne open to new experience

Kevin de Bruyne has returned after a long injury, putting his feet back on the pitch after almost six months during the FA Cup match won by Manchester City against Huddersfield. If his short-term goal is to return to having a leading role with City, at least until the end of the season, his future is still to be decided.

Kevin, in fact, represents a hot name to be monitored with great attention in the next month for his possible involvement in market dynamics. Last October, Al Nassr approached the Belgian player with the aim of explaining their project in detail, trying to convince him to go to Saudi and strengthen a squad already full of stars.

De Bruyne - whose contract with Manchester City expires in 2025 - on that occasion informed the Saudi negotiator and the representatives of Al Nassr that he wanted to remain fully focused on City at least until June. And so it will be, but now, a delegation from the Public Investment Fund are back in touch with Kevin, reiterating that he represents a main target for the next season.

After this latest contact, the Belgian player confirmed that, in the summer, he is open to evaluating a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia. We'll just have to wait and see.

Liverpool working on opportunities

Leading the Premier League standings, Liverpool want to continue to achieve excellent results and, despite not having much need to improve the squad, they are also attentive to any possible opportunities in the winter transfer market that could provide alternatives for Jurgen Klopp.

An example could arise in attack, with Johan Bakayoko from PSV - Tottenham are also on his tracks - and Pedro Neto from Wolves, among the names they are following in January. However, Liverpool are already making moves ahead of the summer, in particular to strengthen their midfield.

Khephren Thuram, considered a key player by his current club Nice, is among the most concrete targets. Assan Ouedraogo is also closely monitored, but the competition from Bayern Munich for the young Schalke talent is fierce and makes the negotiation difficult. It's a similar situation for Manu Kone, who remains on Klopp's preferred list, but also in this case the competition, PSG, may complicate things.

Closing with the defence, Goncalo Inacio is appreciated a lot at Anfield. Sporting are not open to negotiating the price, still considering valid the release clause (€60million) included in the Portuguese centre-back's contract, but contacts could intensify in the next few weeks to discuss more in detail his possible transfer.

Atalanta target Jordan James

One of the best teams at making the most of young talent is undoubtedly Atalanta. Also in this transfer window, the Italian club is committed to finding players with great potential, at a low cost, as is happening with Jordan James.

In fact, Atalanta are keeping up their pressure to sign the Welsh midfielder. After 2 offers rejected by Birmingham - the last one set at around 5 million euros plus bonuses - now they are preparing a higher bid to convince the English club to let him go.

On his part, the player wants the move and is pushing to convince his team to accept the proposal, because his desire is to land in Serie A. Obviously, there is no problem on personal terms. The player is keen to join Atalanta and, above all, to work and be coached by Gian Piero Gasperini. Talks continue and confidence remains. In the second half of January - after the 15th - a speed-up in negotiations is expected.

The English club is asking for around 10 million euros to sell the midfielder and Atalanta plan to get closer - also depending on add-ons - to this figure.

Jordan James' recent seasons Flashscore

Napoli want Nehuen Perez

Napoli are experiencing a very complicated season after winning Serie A last year. At the beginning, the Rudi Garcia issue destabilised the environment, now the profound crisis in results puts the possibility of finishing among the top four in the standings at serious risk, failing the target to obtain a place for the next Champions League season.

This is why President Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to revolutionise the squad, with some important and quality purchases like Lazar Samardzic. Only a few details are left to discuss between the Italian champions and Udinese, but on personal terms, everything has been agreed here. The finalisation of the deal between clubs seems to be just a matter of time. The Serbian midfielder, given the difficult situation at Napoli, won't be the only new arrival, because they are also looking for a centre-back and have targeted another Udinese player, Nehuen Perez.

Walter Mazzarri considers the Argentine the ideal profile to strengthen the defence and, despite interest also in Radu Dragusin - on his way to Tottenham, it seems - he is the real target as a new centre-back. After Pasquale Mazzocchi - recently arrived from Salernitana - and Samardzic, the Italy Champions are working hard to sign Perez as soon as possible.

Salah's last season at Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah, also this season, continues to be one of the absolute best players in the Premier League, with 14 goals scored and eight assists in 20 appearances so far. Now he will be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, trying to lead his Egypt team to victory, but the rumours about his future do not stop.

In fact, as probably never in the past, some things are suggesting that next summer could be the decisive one for his farewell at Liverpool and a transfer to Saudi Arabia. Al Ittihad are always on his tracks. After multiple attempts last August, they are planning a strategy for the summer, leveraging on the will of the player. Salah, months ago, agreed personal terms with the Saudi club but - as we know - in the end, Liverpool rejected all offers received for him.

In addition to Al Ittihad, keep an eye on Al Hilal - some weeks ago they also joined the race for Salah. They've already made contact with his entourage to explore the opportunity for a move at the end of the season. So, at least Al Ittihad and Al Hilal will battle to convince Salah. Let the games begin!