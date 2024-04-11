Al Hilal crush Al Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Cup
  4. Al Hilal crush Al Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
Al Hilal crush Al Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
Al Hilal's Malcom celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
Al Hilal's Malcom celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
Reuters
Brazilian forward Malcom scored twice to help Al Hilal ease to a 4-1 victory over Al Ittihad and claim the Saudi Super Cup title in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Jorge Jesus' side, top of the Saudi league and still alive in the King's Cup and Asian Champions league, are bidding for a quadruple of trophies this season.

Al Hilal took an early lead after five minutes through Malcom following a one-two with Saleh Al Shehri.

"It was a tough game, delighted to score two goals, and we were thrilled to secure our first title of the season. We have other trophies to pursue," Malcom told SSC Channel.

Abderrazak Hamdallah equalised in the 21st minute as he struck from the rebound after his penalty was saved by Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou.

Al Hilal went ahead again when Salem Al Dawsari struck from the edge of the area in the 44th minute, Malcom scored from close range after dribbling past Al Itthad captain's Ahmed Hegazy and substitute Nasser Al Dawsari‮ ‬completed the rout.

The rivalry between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will be renewed in the King's Cup semi-final on April 30th.

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSuper CupMalcomAl Shehri SalehJesus JorgeHamdallah AbderrazakAl Dawsari SalemBonoAl Dawsari NasserHegazy AhmedAl HilalAl Ittihad
Related Articles
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Show more
Football
Vibrant Vetlesen sees Club Brugge dart ahead of PAOK in last eight clash
Aston Villa maintain perfect Conference League home record with Lille win
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Leverkusen put in dominant Europa League display with West Ham win
Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille
Mancini gives Roma edge over AC Milan in all-Italian Europa League quarter final
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Updated
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Olympiacos hold on to claim first-leg win over Fenerbahce in Conference League quarters
Most Read
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Five Atalanta players who could trouble Liverpool in Europa League
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Sheffield United to begin their next EFL season with two point deduction

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings