Memphis Depay pulls out of Netherlands squad ahead of Nations League finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Memphis Depay pulls out of Netherlands squad ahead of Nations League finals
Memphis Depay pulls out of Netherlands squad ahead of Nations League finals
Memphis has been plagued by injuries this season
Memphis has been plagued by injuries this season
Reuters
Memphis Depay has withdrawn because of injury while Daley Blind and Tijjani Reijnders have been trimmed from the final Netherlands squad for this month’s Nations League finals.

Manager Ronald Koeman had named 26 players last week for the finals but had to cut it to 23 by midnight on Monday for the four-team tournament the Dutch are hosting. They will meet World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in the first semi-final in Rotterdam on June 14.

Memphis suffered a hamstring injury at the end of March during the European Championship qualifier international match against Gibraltar and was sidelined for more than a month. He returned to score a goal in LaLiga but then suffered a calf injury in training which has kept him out since.

Depay, with 44 goals in 88 appearances for the Dutch team, has struggled with injury in recent years. He was sidelined for almost seven months in late 2019 with a serious knee injury. Last season he was absent at Barcelona for almost three months due to thigh, Achilles tendon and hamstring injuries.

The Dutch began their preparations for the tournament, where Italy and Spain clash in the other semi-final on June 15 and the deciding matches are played on June 18, with a training camp on Monday.

All players called up were in attendance save for defenders Nathan Ake and Denzel Dumfries, who will go up against each other in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Roma)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueDepay MemphisNetherlands
Football
Karim Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
West Ham eye history in Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina
Postecoglou's Tottenham move to change perceptions about Aussie coaches, says Arnold
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Tottenham officially appoint Ange Postecoglu as new manager on four-year deal
Updated
Manchester City chasing first Champions League trophy for a state-backed club
Club source says Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years
Christian Pulisic plans Chelsea return but admits that departure is possible
Ange Postecoglou ready and waiting to confound expectations at Tottenham
Seven players to leave Leicester City following Premier League relegation
Most Read
Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis sniffing around stars with Benzema and Messi in their sights
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune