Former German FA bosses go on trial over 2006 World Cup payment

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Former German FA bosses go on trial over 2006 World Cup payment
Former German FA bosses go on trial over 2006 World Cup payment
Former DFB German federation president Theo Zwanziger
Former DFB German federation president Theo Zwanziger
Reuters
Former German Football Association (DFB) presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach went on trial along with a former secretary general on Monday, accused of tax evasion in connection with the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany.

At the heart of this case that has dragged on through the legal system for years and has also included several other separate investigations, including a DFB-commissioned one, is a payment of 6.7 million euros ($7.27 million) linked to a 2006 World Cup-related event that never took place.

Niersbach, who resigned as DFB president in 2015 as a result of the affair, his predecessor Zwanziger and former secretary general Horst Schmidt are accused of arranging for incorrect tax returns submitted for 2006 to enable the DFB to avoid paying millions of taxes.

Niersbach, Zwanziger and Schmidt deny any wrongdoing.

The tax return included a 6.7 million euro payment from the DFB to world soccer's governing body FIFA for the 2006 event, although the funds were in fact used for another purpose and should not have been offset against tax, prosecutors have said.

"I always wished for the truth to be on the table. That goes only through an open process," Zwanziger told reporters as he arrived in court.

"As I am certain that I did not evade any tax - and only that is the matter at hand here - I am relaxed going into this process."

The payment had triggered several investigations in the past years over allegations it had been used as a slush fund to buy votes in favour of Germany's bid to host the 2006 tournament.

A DFB-commissioned investigation in 2016 had said the sum was the return of a loan via FIFA from former Adidas chief Robert Louis-Dreyfus.

In 2017 the German tax office had ordered the DFB to pay more than 20 million in back taxes related to the year 2006.

The trial is scheduled to last several months.

Mentions
FootballWorld Championship
Related Articles
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes
Saudi Arabia officially launch sole bid to host the 2034 World Cup
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
Show more
Football
Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong and Pedri ahead of crucial Napoli fixture
Kylian Mbappe tension overshadows PSG's crunch Champions League fixture
Italy's Domenico Berardi to have surgery after Achilles tendon tear
Bayern must feel the pressure to beat Lazio for spot in last eight, says Tuchel
EXCLUSIVE: Javier Balboa says this should be Luka Modric's last season at Real Madrid
Bayern's crunch clash against Lazio offers lifeline to outgoing Thomas Tuchel
Three Premier League talking points from a busy weekend full of drama
Erik ten Hag says gap between Man Utd and Man City 'not that big'
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
Updated
Most Read
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United
Tennis Tracker: Yuan claims ATX Open title, Alcaraz edges Nadal in Netflix Slam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings