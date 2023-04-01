Martina Voss-Tecklenburg steps down as Germany women's coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg steps down as Germany women's coach
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg steps down as Germany women's coach
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg reacts after Germany are knocked out of the World Cup
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg reacts after Germany are knocked out of the World Cup
Reuters
Germany women's national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has stepped down with immediate effect, with the German Football Association's (DFB) board of directors approving the decision in a meeting on Saturday.

The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea and lost 2-1 to Colombia to crash out of the recent Women's World Cup at the group stage, a result well below expectations for one of the world's traditional superpowers in the game.

"After close analysis of the Germany women's national team's disappointing exit at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, everyone agreed that the team needs a fresh start in terms of its leadership," the DFB said in a statement.

Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the final of the Euro 2022 tournament, where they lost to hosts England.

"I would like to thank Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on behalf of the DFB and also personally for her work over the last few years. During this period, important impetus has been given to women's football," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

"We wish Martina Voss-Tecklenburg all the very best from a personal and sporting perspective."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenGermany
Related Articles
Aitana Bonmati: "All the difficult moments I've been through have made me better"
Adidas and Puma eye chances in football's fashion moment after Women's World Cup
Salem Al-Dawsari and Sam Kerr take Asian confederation's Player of the Year awards
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Advincula levels Copa Libertadores final for Boca Juniors
Updated
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'
'Categorically false': Real Madrid deny Mbappe negotiations
Controversial goal gives Newcastle fiesty win over Arsenal
Hat-trick hero Kane earns Bayern victory in Der Klassiker over rivals Dortmund
Inter triumph in battle of Nerazzurri against Atalanta
Sumptuous Silva and Doku deliver as Man City batter Bournemouth
VAR rules out classy Dunk finish but Brighton snatch point at Everton
Match winner Fernandes leads by example despite critics, says Ten Hag
Most Read
Football Tracker: Advincula levels Copa Libertadores final for Boca Juniors
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Hack the weekend: Betis' winning streak in jeopardy, another test for Palmeiras
Rashford night out after derby defeat 'unacceptable' for Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings