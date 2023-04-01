Spain's shining star Bonmati on cloud nine after Women's World Cup win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spain's shining star Bonmati on cloud nine after Women's World Cup win
Spain's shining star Bonmati on cloud nine after Women's World Cup win
Bonmati was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball award
Bonmati was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball award
Reuters
Spain have been working for many years to achieve success on the global stage and those efforts finally paid off on Sunday when they lifted the Women's World Cup, midfielder Aitana Bonmati (25) said after their 1-0 victory over England.

Spain exacted revenge for their quarter-final loss to England in last year's European Championship by winning 1-0 at Stadium Australia courtesy of Olga Carmona's first-half strike.

It caps a stellar year for Bonmati and eight other Barcelona players in the Spain team, as they won LaLiga and the Champions League last season.

"I have no words, I'm in shock. What we have done is remarkable, we have known how to suffer and enjoy," Bonmati said.

"I am very happy and proud. This is the dream of any soccer player. I can't ask for anything more, at a sporting level it has been an exceptional year.

"Everyone knew the goal, everyone is competitive, everyone is strong mentally. We have been working a lot years for this moment," she added, as Spain lifted the trophy in only their third appearance in the tournament.

Bonmati was crucial to Spain's win in the final
StatsPerform

Spain could have been more comfortable in the match had Jennifer Hermoso not had her second-half penalty saved but in the end it did not matter as England could not make the breakthrough.

"It's the best feeling of my life," Hermoso said.

"We have played the football as we wanted but I still think we are not aware of what we have achieved."

The Spanish team lift the Women's World Cup trophy
Reuters

Spain's win came despite a number of their players being excluded from the squad last year due to a dispute with the coaching staff and showcases their immense depth of talent.

As does the fact they are also the holders of the under-17 and under-20 World Cups.

Spain are also just the second nation to win the men's and women's World Cups, after Germany.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSpainBonmati AitanaHermoso Jenifer
Related Articles
Sweden and Spain gear up for 'high pressure' Women's World Cup semi-final
Bonmati shines as puppet master to fire Spain into World Cup quarters for first time
From mutiny to baby joy: Spain in good spirits before Women's World Cup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Spain celebrate World Cup triumph, 10-man West Ham beat Chelsea
Updated
West Ham beat London rivals Chelsea as Ward-Prowse claims two assists on debut
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Mitrovic, Bournemouth sign captain America
Updated
All the suffering was worth it, says controversial Spain coach Jorge Vilda
Wiegman disappointed in Women's World Cup final defeat but proud of Lionesses
Aston Villa bounce back from opening-day defeat with four-goal win of their own vs Everton
Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?
Heartache but pride for England fans after Women's World Cup final defeat
Fans celebrate Women's World Cup glory after Spain down England in final
Updated
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Derby Week: Newcomers Darmstadt face off against Eintracht in Bundesliga opener
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |