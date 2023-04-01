Steve Smith relishing chance to become Australia's Test opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Steve Smith relishing chance to become Australia's Test opener
Steve Smith relishing chance to become Australia's Test opener
Smith has been pushed up Australia's batting order
Smith has been pushed up Australia's batting order
AFP
Steve Smith (34) said on Sunday he felt obligated to step up and replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener, but also admitted it suited him because he got bored waiting to come in at four.

The veteran was a surprise pick to do the job ahead of openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw after Warner bowed out of Test cricket this month.

He will pad up in his new role for the first time in the opening Test of a two-match series against the West Indies in Adelaide, which starts on Wednesday.

"They (selectors) were obviously very keen to get Cameron (Green) in the side as well and play our best six batters, and for me it didn't sit right to have him come in and bat up top," he told reporters.

"I've played for a long time and I'm an experienced player, and I think it's something I should have done."

The highly rated Green has been sidelined recently by a resurgent Mitchell Marsh, who has assumed the all-rounder role.

Shifting Smith up the order, rather than opting for a specialist opener, allowed selectors to bring Green back primarily as a batsman.

Smith revealed he had been mulling the idea as far back as the Ashes in England last year, but the prospect only crystallised during the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney this month.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of getting in and facing the new ball," he said.

"It's something that isn't really foreign to me. I've batted on numerous occasions where I've come in early doors and I batted at number three for quite a while."

Former skipper Smith, who has played 105 Tests and accumulated 9,514 runs, also admitted that coming in early suited him because "I don't like waiting to bat".

"I actually don't like watching cricket that much, believe it or not," he said.

"I'd prefer to be out there batting. It gets a bit boring sitting there (with the pads on) but I don't have to do that any more."

Mentions
CricketSmith StevenWarner DavidAustralia
Related Articles
Steve Smith replaces David Warner as Australia's test opener
David Warner makes 34 before rain disrupts Sydney test
Entertainer David Warner walks away from test game as a winner
Show more
Cricket
India's Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami to miss first two England tests
Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar joins English county Essex
South Africa stand down Under-19 captain for World Cup over protest fears
New Zealand sour Shaheen Afridi's captaincy debut in Auckland
Azeem Rafiq says he received racist abuse after Yorkshire approves Graves-led loan offer
Shivam Dube fifty fires India to comfortable win against Afghanistan
Former chairman Colin Graves apologises for racism at Yorkshire
Yorkshire board approves loan offer from controversial former chairman Colin Graves
Nepal spinner Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in jail after rape conviction
Most Read
Football Tracker: Villa face Everton whilst Nigeria start AFCON campaign
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy to close in on eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings