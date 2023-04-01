Strickland stuns Adesanya to snatch UFC middleweight crown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Mixed martial arts
  3. Strickland stuns Adesanya to snatch UFC middleweight crown
Strickland stuns Adesanya to snatch UFC middleweight crown
Strickland celebrates after defeating Adesanya
Strickland celebrates after defeating Adesanya
Reuters
Underdog Sean Strickland (32) pulled off a stunning upset to defeat Israel Adesanya (34) and claim the UFC middleweight title at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, winning by unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards after an enthralling five-round battle.

American Strickland taunted Adesanya in the closing seconds of the final frame, confident of victory after 25 minutes of stalking his opponent, defending brilliantly and using his boxing to force Adesanya to fight off the back foot.

Adesanya, who has ruled the roost as middleweight champ for most of the last four years, failed to find a way to break Strickland down and the Nigerian was caught several times by stiff jabs from Strickland that slowed him down.

"Oh my God, literally never in a million years did I thought I'd be here," Strickland said in an interview in the cage after UFC president Dana White wrapped the championship belt around his waist.

After giving him a hostile reception on his way to the octagon and cheering for Adesanya, who grew up in neighbouring New Zealand, throughout, the crowd hailed the new champion for his gutsy performance.

"The majority of my friends he's beaten pretty easily, so I was even kind of doubting myself, but I've gotta say to the fans, you guys motivated me," Strickland said.

Strickland set the course for victory with a thunderous right hand at the end of the first round, almost securing a knockout, and though Adesanya managed to make it to the break, he never really got going again after that.

Known for his creative striking, the Nigerian-born Adesanya became increasingly desperate as the fight wore on and he won only one of the five rounds, with the three judges awarding the rest to Strickland on identical 49-46 scorecards.

Mentions
Mixed martial artsStrickland SeanAdesanya IsraelCombat Sports
Related Articles
Brazil seeking to develop next MMA champions to renew dominance
Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch
Chris Eubank Jr gets revenge on Liam Smith with TKO
Show more
Mixed martial arts
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for Wembley summer bout
Sydney strikes deal to host three top UFC events in coming years
UFC's Pimblett facing lengthy injury layoff
A shark in the cage: Jonas Magard is the main event of Oktagon 41
Israel Adesanya stuns Alex Pereira to reclaim UFC middleweight crown
Edwards out-points Usman to retain UFC welterweight belt
Edwards vs. Usman preview: Famous fight trilogy comes to a close
'I'm the better fighter': Britain's Edwards ready for Usman title rematch
Most Read
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
US Open women's final preview: Gauff takes on Sabalenka
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings