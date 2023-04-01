Super Bowl win no retirement bridge for Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. Super Bowl win no retirement bridge for Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid
Super Bowl win no retirement bridge for Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid
Andy Reid is aiming for a third Super Bowl win
Andy Reid is aiming for a third Super Bowl win
Reuters
At his final media obligation until Super Bowl LVIII postgame, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (65) repeated consistent denials he's on the verge of retirement, win or lose to the San Francisco 49ers.

"Yeah, I haven't gone there," Reid said on Thursday morning at the team hotel. "I don't think about that. I'm tied up in the game and trying to take care of that. I'm sure somewhere, I'll know when that time is. It's not today and it won't be Sunday."

If Reid does ride off into the sunset with a third Super Bowl win during the upcoming offseason, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and quarterback Patrick Mahomes would both be caught off-guard.

"I'm highly doubtful (Reid would retire)," Mahomes said. "It'd be very surprising to me."

Hunt said the team has "no sense he is ready to hang it up," when discussing Reid's future.

Mahomes believes having a team in its prime and perennially among contenders for the league's most coveted trophies will be enough to keep Reid and others in the picture for longer than some expect.

Mahomes said earlier this week he could definitely envision playing into "(Tom) Brady range" or around 15 more seasons that puts him into his 40s.

The draw for Mahomes is what he described again Thursday as a brotherhood and like-mindedness among leaders that includes Reid.

"(Travis Kelce) wants to take every single rep at practice. He wants to be out there for every single play. When you see that mindset, this is a Hall of Fame tight end and he wants to be the guy working the hardest, it raises everybody's standard," Mahomes said.

Mentions
American footballMahomes PatrickKelce TravisKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Football fans in Las Vegas embrace 'Taylor Swift effect' ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes willing to play Super Bowl villains
Kansas City Chiefs coach Reid bemused by Super Bowl conspiracy theory
Show more
American football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earns second NFL MVP award
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII
NFL players seek common sense updates to gambling and playing fields
Employers bracing for millions of Super Bowl-induced absences on Monday
You just never know, says 49ers quarterback Purdy ahead of Super Bowl
NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims
Most Read
UEFA Nations League draw: France & Italy placed in same group, Germany to face Netherlands
Inter Miami sorry for Lionel Messi's Hong Kong absence amidst controversy
OPINION: Teams should not be policed for their celebrations
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings