Bublik brushes aside Fils in Antwerp to claim third ATP title in a return to form

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik celebrates after winning his third ATP trophy in Antwerp
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik celebrates after winning his third ATP trophy in Antwerp
AFP
Kazakh Alexander Bublik swept past France's Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 to win his third ATP tournament trophy in Antwerp on Sunday.

The 36th-ranked Bublik, who came into the event having lost in the opening round of all five tournaments he contested since his run to the Wimbledon fourth round, won through in one hour and 16 minutes against his 38th-ranked French opponent.

Fils had been chasing his second title of the season after winning at home in Lyon in May, having ousted Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final in the Belgian tournament.

But Fils (19) came up against Bublik's solid serve and paid for a string of unforced errors.

Bublik v Fils highlights
Flashscore

The Kazakh, (26) wrapped up the first set in 34 minutes after breaking his rival's serve at 2-2.

He broke early in the second and staved off two break points at 3-2 to seal his third title after Halle this year and Montpellier in 2022.

