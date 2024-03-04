Yuan Yue beats compatriot Wang Xiyu in Austin to capture first WTA title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Austin WTA - Singles
  4. Yuan Yue beats compatriot Wang Xiyu in Austin to capture first WTA title
Yuan Yue beats compatriot Wang Xiyu in Austin to capture first WTA title
Yuan celebrates her triumph
Yuan celebrates her triumph
Profimedia
Eighth seed Yuan Yue (25) outlasted sixth seed Wang Xiyu (22) 6-4, 7-6(4) to win her first WTA title on Sunday, capturing an all-Chinese final at the ATX Open.

Yuan needed two hours and 13 minutes and seven championship points to subdue Wang, who rallied from 5-2 down in the second set to force a tie-break in the showdown at Austin, Texas.

In her only prior WTA final, Yuan had lost to American Jessica Pegula last October at Seoul.

The matchup was the first all-Chinese WTA final since Wang Qiang defeated Zheng Saisai to take the 2018 Nanchang crown. It was the first all-Chinese final outside Asia since Zheng Jie defeated Li Na in the 2006 Estoril championship match.

World number 68 Yuan rallied from 2-0 down to take the first set, denying 64th-ranked Wang on five of six break chances and converting both of her own, claiming the set on a forehand winner.

After Wang fought back from the brink to force a second-set tie-break, Yuan jumped ahead 6-1 in the decider, only for Wang to save three match points before Yuan claimed the triumph.

Wang was denied her second career WTA title, having won last September's Guangzhou Open in her only other tour final.

Mentions
TennisAustin WTA - SinglesYuan Yue (1998)Wang Xiyu
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Boulter & Kostyuk claim shock wins over Navarro & Pegula in San Diego semis
WTA roundup: Chinese duo head to Austin quarters, Haddad Maia beaten by Boulter
WTA roundup: Collins forced to retire from Austin quarter-final, Pegula wins in San Diego
Show more
Tennis
Andrey Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
Rafael Nadal hails 'amazing' Carlos Alcaraz after exhibition defeat
Katie Boulter comes from behind to beat Marta Kostyuk in WTA San Diego final
Tennis Tracker: Boulter outlasts Kostyuk in San Diego final, Baez wins Santiago title
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Rafael Nadal in made-for-Netflix exhibition
Nadal hopes to leave Indian Wells unscathed with focus on clay-court season
Tennis Tracker: Yuan claims ATX Open title, Alcaraz edges Nadal in Netflix Slam
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings