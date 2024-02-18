Australian Open champion Sinner powers past De Minaur to Rotterdam crown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Australian Open champion Sinner powers past De Minaur to Rotterdam crown
Australian Open champion Sinner powers past De Minaur to Rotterdam crown
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has now gone 15 matches unbeaten
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has now gone 15 matches unbeaten
AFP
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner (22) powered to his first Rotterdam Open on Sunday, breaking down a determined defensive effort from Australia's Alex De Minaur (25) to win 7-5, 6-4 in a high-quality battle.

The win extended the Italian top seed's unbeaten streak to 15 - including his run to glory in Melbourne - and takes him to a career-high third in the world rankings.

De Minaur, seeded fifth, hadn't beaten Sinner in six previous attempts but came into the match in the form of his life and went toe-to-toe with his opponent in the early exchanges.

But Sinner's consistency and power off both wings eventually pierced De Minaur's valiant defence and the Italian broke serve at 2-2 after some entertaining rallies.

The key game of the first set came in the 10th, De Minaur eventually breaking back after saving two set points with some extraordinary retrieving.

A lengthy rally at game point left Sinner lying on the floor gasping for breath after diving unsuccessfully for a powerful backhand drive up the line from his opponent.

But the confident Sinner recovered quickly and had his own break points in the very next game, converting at the second time of asking as De Minaur ill-advisedly left a volley that dropped on the baseline.

Serving a second time for the set, Sinner this time made no mistake, closing it out to the delight of a packed Rotterdam crowd. There was no let-up in intensity at the start of the second set, De Minaur scrapping back everything Sinner threw at him and the two players trading breaks to level at 3-3.

A tired-looking De Minaur backhand into the bottom of the net gifted Sinner another break of serve in the next game and this time the Italian held serve to take him within one game of the title.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The gritty De Minaur made him serve it out and fought to the end but Sinner was ultimately too strong and finished it off 6-4.

The two are good friends off the court and former doubles partners and they embraced warmly at the net as the Rotterdam crowd gave them a thunderous ovation for an entertaining match.

De Minaur's run to the final included a pulsating semi-final against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, later describing it as his "best match on tour."

Sinner's path was serene, with injury-prone Canadian veteran Milos Raonic withdrawing at the start of the second set in the quarter-final and a straightforward win over local boy Tallon Griekspoor in the semis.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesSinner JannikDe Minaur Alex
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Djokovic to Sinner: Five men in contention at the Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
'Addicted to winning' - Sabalenka has appetite for more success in Dubai
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit
Tennis Tracker: Sinner reigns supreme in Rotterdam, wild card Acosta wins in Buenos Aires
ATP roundup: Alcaraz beaten by Jarry in Buenos Aires, Sinner makes another final
'Great to be back again' - Red-hot Sinner strolls into Rotterdam final
Iga Swiatek holds off Elena Rybakina to capture third straight Qatar Open crown
Birthday boy De Minaur celebrates with Rotterdam semi-final win over Dimitrov
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek wins Doha title yet again, Alcaraz out of Argentina Open
ATP roundup: De Minaur beats Rublev in Rotterdam quarters, Alcaraz and Sinner pick up wins
Most Read
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Football Tracker: Roma back to winning ways, Bayern stunned & Milan trailing Monza
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings