Injured Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Australian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Injured Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Australian Open
Injured Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Australian Open
Matteo Berrettini has been as high as world number six.
Matteo Berrettini has been as high as world number six.
Reuters
Former world number six Matteo Berrettini (27) has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a foot injury, organisers said on Sunday.

Berrettini was due to face Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a high-profile first-round match on Monday.

"Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a right foot injury. He will be replaced in the draw by Zizou Bergs. Wishing you a quick recovery," organisers said in a statement.

Berrettini had an injury-riddled 2023 season, which was brought to an end when he was forced to withdraw from his second-round match at the U.S. Open after injuring an ankle.

The Italian, who also missed a few weeks of action in 2023 due to a tear in an oblique muscle, has dropped down to 125 in the men's rankings.

The Australian Open runs from January 14-28.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesBerrettini MatteoTsitsipas StefanosAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic confirms wrist is 'pain-free' as Australian Open looms
Show more
Tennis
Andrey Rublev edges into Australian Open second round after five-set thriller
Relief for Maria Sakkari after horror Grand Slam streak snapped
Jannik Sinner stays focused after winning start at Australian Open
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic tied with qualifier, Rublev through after five-set thriller
10 of the most interesting stats about the women's Australian Open
Iga Swiatek to Emma Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open
Jiri Lehecka claims first ATP title in Adelaide, Alejandro Tabilo wins Auckland
Novak Djokovic backs schedule change at extended Australian Open
Most Read
Football Tracker: Japan open Asian Cup account while Lazio welcome Lecce
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Masters semi-finals confirmed after Mark Allen hits 147 against Mark Selby
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings