Stefanos Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve
Stefanos Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve
Tsitsipas made the final last year
Tsitsipas made the final last year
Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) said he hoped to emerge stronger from his fourth-round defeat by Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open on Sunday after the Greek world number seven suffered his earliest exit in four years at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

He reached the last four in 2019 and lost in the third round the following year, but then embarked on two more semi-final runs before losing to 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in last year's title clash.

Tsitsipas said he would need a few days to reflect and recover from his 7-6, 5-7 6-3, 6-3 defeat.

"It's not a negative feeling," he told reporters. "It's a feeling of evolution, of change, which is constant. Change is always constant. One day you're in the top 10, the other day you're not there anymore.

"So you have to keep on working and allowing yourself to flourish through these experiences, allow yourself to seek for all these moments that have been working for you over the last few years, give it another shot time after time."

Tsitsipas, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, said dealing with setbacks was part of the job.

"There's way more moments in your career that are painful and tough to deal with, suffering and all that, than moments of glory and success and opening champagne bottles," he added.

"These are a small percentage of what a tennis player lives on a yearly basis."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesTsitsipas StefanosAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Fritz stuns Tsitsipas to set up Australian Open meeting with Djokovic
Tsitsipas hopes 2023 run will boost Australian Open title bid after making fourth round
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Top seeds cruise into last eight, Rublev defeats De Minaur in five-setter
Updated
Sinner blasts past Khachanov into the Australian Open last eight
Gauff maintains perfect record at Australian Open in win over Frech
Sabalenka powers past Anisimova to secure spot in last eight of Australian Open
Dominant Djokovic thrashes Mannarino to move into Australian Open quarter-finals
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova
Djokovic in action but De Minaur the headline act of day eight of the Australian Open
Noskova won thanks to mentality & Melbourne is too fast for Swiatek, says expert Koukalova
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings