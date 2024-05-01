Tennis Tracker: Rybakina looking to move into Madrid semis, Alcaraz to face Rublev

Alcaraz serves
The tears in Madrid have barely dried following Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell, but tennis waits for no man, and the home crowd will be hoping that Carlos Alcaraz can cheer them up today by securing a place in the tournament's semi-finals, with Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also looking to do so.

12:21 CET - Today's quarter-final action has just gotten underway in Madrid, with an all-Kazakh clash between Elena Rybakina (24) and Yulia Putinsteva (29) first up.

You can follow it here

10:50 CET - Hell and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Novak Djokovic splits with long-time fitness coach in latest shakeup
'Emotional' Rafael Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Jiri Lehecka
Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Carlos Alcaraz holds off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Madrid quarter-finals
Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Rafael Nadal beats Pedro Cachin in three-hour slugfest to reach Madrid Open fourth round
Spirited Coco Gauff display not enough as Madison Keys triumphs at Madrid Open
Ons Jabeur wants 'more respect' for women after reaching Madrid quarters
