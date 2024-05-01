Tennis Tracker: Rybakina looking to move into Madrid semis, Alcaraz to face Rublev

The tears in Madrid have barely dried following Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell, but tennis waits for no man, and the home crowd will be hoping that Carlos Alcaraz can cheer them up today by securing a place in the tournament's semi-finals, with Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also looking to do so.

12:21 CET - Today's quarter-final action has just gotten underway in Madrid, with an all-Kazakh clash between Elena Rybakina (24) and Yulia Putinsteva (29) first up.

10:50 CET - Hell and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!