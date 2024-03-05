Andrey Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire after a Russian-speaking official said he had used an obscenity while yelling at a line judge over a call during his semi-final with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Friday.
Rublev denied the accusation and urged the officials to review video of the incident, a request which was rejected.
Bublik was ahead 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-5 when he was awarded the win but world number five Rublev later successfully appealed the decision and will retain the ranking points and prize money he earned, barring a fine of $36,400 for a code violation.
In a post on Instagram, Rublev thanked the appeals committee but said the rules needed a rethink.
"I hope that in the future, the ATP will take a closer look at this rule and make changes to it, so that an official can't force a match outcome without having clear evidence and not letting the player have a video review," Rublev said.
Reuters has contacted the ATP for comment.
"While I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to finish my semi-final in Dubai, I am grateful for all the support I had from you the last two days, I received a lot of messages," Rublev added.