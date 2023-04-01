Jannik Sinner begins ATP Finals with straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner begins ATP Finals with straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jannik Sinner begins ATP Finals with straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sinner celebrates his win
Sinner celebrates his win
AFP
Jannik Sinner (22) made a flying start in the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

The Italian laid down a marker in the first match of the ATP's season-ending showpiece event in front of a delighted home crowd in Italy's northeast.

Despite trailing his opponent 5-2 in their head-to-head record, Sinner got into an early lead in the first set when he broke at 2-2 and then never looked back as he confidently saw out victory in one hour 25 minutes.

The encounter stayed on serve until the fifth game of the first set, when the fourth seed sprang to break the Greek's serve, needing only one break point to move into the lead he would never relinquish.

Tsitsipas applied pressure on the Italian's serve in the very next game, forcing it to deuce, but Sinner held on to consolidate the break, before serving out the first set to claim it 6-4.

First on serve again in the second set, the Greek world number six was immediately behind the match when Sinner broke his service to lead 1-0, with Tsitsipas struggling to live with the speed of the Italian's groundstrokes.

At 2-0, Sinner forced three break points, but was unable to convert as Tsitsipas doggedly stayed in the match.

Playing on home turf and now a set and a break up, Sinner relaxed into the second ATP Finals event of his career and never looked troubled on his serve as he methodically ticked off the games to claim a straight-sets victory.

The second match of the Green Group in the round-robin stage takes place later on Sunday when first seed Novak Djokovic takes on Denmark's Holger Rune.

Djokovic can seal the year-ending number one spot with a single win in the Finals.

Mentions
TennisFinals - Turin ATP - SinglesSinner JannikTsitsipas Stefanos
Related Articles
Djokovic battles back to beat Griekspoor and advance to Paris quarter-finals
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Show more
Tennis
Canada defeat Italy to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time
Updated
Tennis Tracker: ATP Finals underway in Turin, Canada win Billie Jean King Cup
Canada edge out Czechs to reach Billie Jean King Cup final, Italy down Slovenia
Updated
ATP Finals: Remembering the last great performance of Roger Federer's career
Tennis Tracker: Italy and Canada reach BJK Cup final, Mannarino and Humbert claim titles
Czech Republic and Slovenia seal places in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals
Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl for third time in his career
Slovenia set up BJK Cup semi-final against Italy with success against Kazakhstan
Former world number one Osaka to make tour return at Brisbane International
Most Read
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings