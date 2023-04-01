Alexander Zverev buries injury misery with French Open semi-final return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alexander Zverev buries injury misery with French Open semi-final return
Alexander Zverev buries injury misery with French Open semi-final return
Alexander Zverev shouts as he celebrates his victory over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Alexander Zverev shouts as he celebrates his victory over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry
AFP
Alexander Zverev (26) reached the French Open semi-finals for a third successive season on Wednesday, one year after his tournament ended in pain and tears when he tore ankle ligaments which left him in a wheelchair.

The German world number 27 claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23) of Argentina and will face either Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, or Holger Rune for a place in Sunday's final.

It will be Zverev's sixth Grand Slam semi-final and will be played on the same Philippe Chatrier Court where he suffered his nightmare season-ending injury against Rafael Nadal in 2022.

Ranked at three in the world at the time, he was taken off court in a wheelchair after tearing ligaments and was out of action until January this year.

"That was the most difficult year of my life," said Zverev. "I love playing tennis and the sport and competition were taken away from me.

"I am so happy to be back on this stage and happy to be able to have another chance to play for a place in the final."

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates a point against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry
AFP

On Wednesday, Olympic champion Zverev broke in the seventh game of the first set and saved two break points in the eighth game before going on to pocket the opener against his Argentine rival.

Etcheverry, ranked 49 and in the quarter-final at the majors for the first time, stretched to 4-2 in the second set on his way to levelling the tie and was quickly 2-0 up in the third.

But Zverev reeled off five games in a row before clinching the third set.

He then grabbed the key break to edge ahead 4-3 in the fourth set.

US Open runner-up in 2020, Zverev wrapped up proceedings when Etcheverry, who hadn't dropped a set all tournament before Wednesday, went wide with a service return.

"He reminds me of Juan Martin del Potro with that big forehand," said Zverev of Etcheverry, comparing him to the 2009 US Open winner and fellow Argentine.

"He's still young. I'm sure he will have many more quarter-finals here."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesZverev AlexanderEtcheverry Tomas MartinFrench Open
Related Articles
Scandinavians Rune and Ruud renew Roland Garros rivalry for spot in semi-finals
Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry
French Open night sessions come under sustained fire from fans and players
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek puts business first but keen to enjoy wins at French Open
Beatriz Haddad Maia's patience rewarded with French Open semi-final spot
After French Open exit, Jabeur shifts focus to winning Wimbledon
Swiatek outclasses Gauff to reach French Open semi-finals
Alcaraz has self-belief to achieve greatness, says coach Ferrero
One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, 'late' matches for Alcaraz mauling
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek repeat victory over Gauff to reach Frecnch Open semi-finals, Ruud due on court
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up semi-final showdown with Djokovic
Updated
Major 23 still on the cards as Djokovic springs into French Open last four
Most Read
Europa Conference League final LIVE: Fiorentina have goal ruled out on stroke of half time
Transfer News LIVE: Messi set to join Inter Miami, Real Madrid agree Bellingham deal
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up semi-final showdown with Djokovic
Prague takes centre stage ahead of Europa Conference League final