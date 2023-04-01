Fourth seed Casper Ruud powers past qualifier Elias Ymer into second round at French Open

Casper Ruud plays a smash shot against Elias Ymer
Reuters
Fourth seed Casper Ruud (24) coasted into the French Open second round with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer on Tuesday to kick off his bid for a second straight final in Paris.

Ymer was no match for the baseline power of the Norwegian world number four, who lost in the 2022 final to Rafael Nadal, an absentee this year.

"Last year was one of the best tournaments of my life," Ruud said. "You want to defend what you did last year."

"Last year was incredible for me and I will try to do it again wherever I play."

He got his first break at 3-3 when Ymer sailed a forehand wide.

The Norwegian, whose season start was far from successful before winning the title on clay in Estoril in April and reaching the last four in Rome two weeks ago, broke his opponent again at the start of the second set.

Pummelling Ymer with thundering baseline winners, Ruud was in no mood to slow down, and even after the Swedish journeyman clawed his way back with a break of his own he responded with another break to bag the set.

Ymer, whose brother Mikael was eliminated in the first round as well, had no answer to Ruud's power game, littering the court with errors when engaged in longer rallies, one of which came on the second match point, handing victory to Ruud with a backhand miss.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Coco Gauff shrugs off slow start to reach second round in Paris
Cool teenager Mirra Andreeva shows no nerves on big stage as she progresses at French Open
Ons Jabeur mows down Lucia Bronzetti in French Open first round
'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia': Djokovic causes controversy at French Open with message
Updated
One small step for Zhang, one giant leap for Chinese men's game
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur through to next round at French Open, Rune and Swiatek due on court
Iga Swiatek begins French Open defence with sights on successive titles
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
