WTA roundup: Rare all-southpaw final set for Hamburg, French fly in Lausanne

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Hamburg WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Rare all-southpaw final set for Hamburg, French fly in Lausanne
WTA roundup: Rare all-southpaw final set for Hamburg, French fly in Lausanne
Qualifier Noma Noha Akugue has made the Hamburg final
Qualifier Noma Noha Akugue has made the Hamburg final
Reuters
First-time finalists Arantxa Rus (32) of the Netherlands and home favorite Noma Noha Akugue (19) of Germany will meet for the Hamburg Open title on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Rus rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win against Australia's Daria Saville on Friday.

Noha Akugue, a 19-year-old qualifier competing in her first WTA main draw, defeated Russia's Diana Schnaider 6-3, 6-3 in 78 minutes in the other semifinal.

It will be the first WTA final between two left-handed players since Prague in 2018 when Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic defeated Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets.

Rus is the oldest first-time finalist since 34-year-old Tzipora Obziler of Israel at Guangzhou in 2007.

Follow the women's final at Hamburg on Flashscore.

Ladies Open Lausanne

Second-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy converted all seven break points and advanced to the semifinals in Switzerland with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Russia's Elina Avanesyan.

Cocciaretto - Avanesyan highlights
Flashscore

Cociaretto will next face unseeded Anna Bondar of Hungary, who blitzed Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-0 in one hour and 22 minutes.

Diane Parry and Clara Burel will meet in an all-French semifinal. Parry defeated countrywoman and seventh seed Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-2, and Burel was leading third seed Ana Bogdan 6-3, 1-0 when the Romanian retired.

Cornet - Parry highlights
Flashscore
Burel - Bogdan highlights
Flashscore

BNP Paribas Warsaw Open

Germany's Tatjana Maria outlasted Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 to move into the semifinals in Poland.

The quarterfinal match between Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini and Germany's Laura Siegemund was interrupted by rain at 1-1 in the opening set, with the winner advancing to face Maria.

Maria saved four of eight break points and converted five of her 12 break chances against Sramkova, who hurt her cause with seven double faults.

Mentions
TennisRus ArantxaNoha Akugue NomaMaria TatjanaBurel ClaraCocciaretto ElisabettaParry DianeBondar AnnaHamburg WTA - SinglesLausanne WTA - SinglesWarsaw WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023, Andreescu advances in Bad Hormburg
Tennis Tracker: Zverev into Hamburg semi-finals but Ruud falls, Fritz fires in Atlanta
Russian player Vera Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland ahead of Warsaw Open
Show more
Tennis
Russian player denied entry into Czech Republic by police ahead of Prague Open next week
Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury
Tennis Tracker: Muchova and Rublev on wrong end of upsets, Ruud through in Hamburg
Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu given wildcards for Washington Open
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev win opening matches in Hamburg, Zverev into quarters
ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti posts win at Hamburg as Zverev strolls through
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek starts title tilt on home turf in style, Zverev through in Hamburg
Novak Djokovic set to skip Canadian Masters in August due to fatigue
Tennis Tracker: Thiem through in Croatia as Andreeva advances in Lausanne
Coric and Vekic claim Hopman Cup title for Croatia against Switzerland
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |