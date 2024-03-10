Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic
AFP
Iga Swiatek (22) claimed quick revenge for a January loss as she hammered Czech Linda Noskova (19) 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters.

The Polish top seed was defeated only weeks ago by the 29th-ranked challenger in an Australian Open third-round upset.

In California, world number one Swiatek quickly recovered after going down an early break to Noskova, levelling at 4-all and sweeping through the remainder of the third-round match.

"It was really intense at the start," the four-time Grand Slam champion said. "I was looking for chances to break back.

"I stayed positive and knew they would come. I was prepared for the moment to even the score and earn the win."

The 2022 tournament champion improved to 14-4 over Czechs. She next plays the winner from American Madison Keys and Yulia Putintseva.

In the men's draw, 11th-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated a home crowd favourite with his 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Frances Tiafoe.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaNoskova LindaKeys MadisonPutintseva YuliaTiafoe FrancesTsitsipas StefanosIndian Wells WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open entry list after five-year hiatus
Carlos Alcaraz comes from behind to subdue Matteo Arnaldi in Indian Wells opener
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Alcaraz cruise through, Sinner and Kerber in action
Novak Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells after opening win
Aryna Sabalenka escapes Peyton Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round
Coco Gauff rallies back against Clara Burel to advance at Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sabalenka battle through, Pegula and Hurkacz sent packing
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes
Harry Kane looks forward to breaking more records in Germany with Bayern
Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ramsdale's courage after error against Brentford
Dortmund laud 'great' Jadon Sancho after goalscoring return against Bremen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings