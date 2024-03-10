Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic

Iga Swiatek (22) claimed quick revenge for a January loss as she hammered Czech Linda Noskova (19) 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters.

The Polish top seed was defeated only weeks ago by the 29th-ranked challenger in an Australian Open third-round upset.

In California, world number one Swiatek quickly recovered after going down an early break to Noskova, levelling at 4-all and sweeping through the remainder of the third-round match.

"It was really intense at the start," the four-time Grand Slam champion said. "I was looking for chances to break back.

"I stayed positive and knew they would come. I was prepared for the moment to even the score and earn the win."

The 2022 tournament champion improved to 14-4 over Czechs. She next plays the winner from American Madison Keys and Yulia Putintseva.

In the men's draw, 11th-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated a home crowd favourite with his 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Frances Tiafoe.