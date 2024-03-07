San Francisco to host 2025 edition of the Laver Cup at Golden Warriors home stadium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Laver Cup ATP - Singles
  4. San Francisco to host 2025 edition of the Laver Cup at Golden Warriors home stadium
San Francisco to host 2025 edition of the Laver Cup at Golden Warriors home stadium
A view shows the downtown skyline of San Francisco, California
A view shows the downtown skyline of San Francisco, California
Reuters
The 2025 edition of the Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco at the home of the National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

It marks the first time the three-day team tournament, pitting six top men's players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, will be held on the U.S. West Coast.

Next year's Laver Cup, which will mark the eighth edition of the event co-created by Roger Federer and honouring tennis great Rod Laver, will be held September 19-21.

"Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world's top players as teammates," Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion who helped Team Europe win three Laver Cup titles, said in a news release.

"They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn't exist anywhere else."

This year's Laver Cup, where Team World will target a third consecutive victory, will be held September 20-22 in Berlin.

Mentions
TennisLaver Cup ATP - SinglesFederer Roger
Related Articles
How Sinner became a Grand Slam winner: Payback over Djokovic and parallels with Federer
Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Richard Gasquet's 18 years in the ATP top 100 leaves him in esteemed company
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka and Raducanu to get ball rolling on day two of Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka says returning to Indian Wells feels like a homecoming
Daniil Medvedev ready to play as a neutral athlete at the Olympics
Carlos Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
Andy Murray opens Indian Wells campaign with simple win over David Goffin
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal
Russians & Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
Tennis Tracker: Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells, Murray moves into second round
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Most Read
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings