Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have won 46 Grand Slam titles between them
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have won 46 Grand Slam titles between them
AFP
Novak Djokovic has opened up on how he riled Roger Federer when he broke onto the scene as a cocky upstart but said it only fired up his quest to become the best player in the world.

The Serbian world number one is gunning for a historic 25th Grand Slam in Melbourne, where he has already won the title 10 times.

Djokovic is already the most decorated player in the men's game, with two more majors under his belt than the injured Rafael Nadal and four ahead of the retired Federer, fellow members of the so-called "Big Three".

The 36-year-old enjoyed a storied rivalry with the Swiss great, winning 27 of the 50 matches they played.

He is gunning for an 11th Australian Open in Melbourne to pull clear of Margaret Court, who also has 24 Grand Slam singles crowns.

On Friday, Djokovic coasted past 30th-seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his 100th match at the tournament, looking close to his best after patchy performances in the opening two rounds.

He was asked after his victory on Rod Laver Arena to reflect on his early career as he sought to challenge the established powers in the game.

"I know certainly Federer didn't like the way I was behaving at the beginning," he said. "I think it didn't sit with him well. I don't know about the others.

"I guess I wasn't the favourite type of guy to some of the top guys because I was not afraid to say that I want to be the best player in the world. I was confident, and I felt like I have the game to back it up."

But Djokovic, who faces French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino in the last 16, said he never lacked respect.

"Respect is something that I was taught that needs to be present regardless of what is happening," he said.

"Obviously on the court a lot of things can happen in a kind of heat of a battle. It was a very long time ago now, 20 years since I made my first debut I think on the professional tour. It's really hard to say who liked me more or less."

And the Serb gave an insight into what drives him, saying he was fuelled by what he perceived as unfair criticism.

"If I made a mistake, I would admit it and, of course, say I make a mistake, I raise my hand, I apologise or whatever," he added.

"But if the criticism came with no particular reason I think, then I would just keep going in the kind of direction that I chose, and that's it.

"I knew and I know today that you can't have everyone liking you, who you are, how you play, how you behave, what you talk about. It's normal. We're all different. We are all different preferences."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakFederer Roger
Related Articles
Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic at Australian Open, says Rod Laver
Smooth Novak Djokovic glides past Etcheverry into last 16 at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Show more
Tennis
Noskova won thanks to mentality & Melbourne is too fast for Swiatek, says expert Koukalova
Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in Australian Open third round
Updated
Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park after beating Auger-Aliassime
Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run
Azarenka knocks Ostapenko out of Australian Open, ready to 'give whatever it takes'
Alcaraz reaches second week of Australian Open for the first time with dominant display
Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz in demand, Manchester United keen on Brobbey
Football Tracker: Arsenal leading Crystal Palace, Algeria taking on Burkina Faso
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into World Grand Prix semi-finals, Junhui Ding awaits

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings