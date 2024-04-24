Tennis Tracker: Badosa and Osaka in early action on jam-packed day in Madrid

Badosa is in action today
The main draw begins on the men's side of the Madrid Open today, while the women continue their first-round matches. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the results and news from the Spanish capital.

12:48 CET - A couple of early results to bring you, as Mariano Navone (23) - fresh from a run to last week's final in Bucharest - has eased past Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-5, 6-2, while Yulia Putintseva (29) has also sealed her place in the next round after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Yue Yuan (25).

10:45 CET - The opening round on the women's side of the tournament continues today, as Paula Badosa (26) opens up against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) while Sloane Stephens (31), Amanda Anisimova (22) and Naomi Osaka (26) all take to the court shortly afterwards. 

Meanwhile, the main draw on the men's side gets underway, with Gael Monfils (37), Borna Coric (27), Jack Draper (22) and Denis Shapovalov (25) among the biggest names involved.

09:12 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis at the Madrid Open!

