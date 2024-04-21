Tennis Tracker: Ruud beats Tsitsipas in Barcelona final, Rybakina and Stephens win titles

Casper Ruud won the Barcelona title
Profimedia, Flashscore
After a busy week of tennis across Europe, we've reached the showpiece events in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen on what promises to be an enthralling Sunday.

17:53 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has won the biggest title of his career in Barcelona, sweeping aside Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) 7-5, 6-3 to avenge last week's defeat in Monte Carlo. 

17:18 CET - Sloane Stephens (31) is the champion in Rouen. The 2017 US Open winner recovered from a blip in the second set to overcome Magda Linette (32) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in a topsy-turvy final. 

16:26 CET - Marton Fucsovics (32) has secured the second ATP title of his career after a hard-earned 6-4, 7-5 win over Mariano Navone (23) in Bucharest.

15:00 CET - A day to remember for Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff (33). He has been crowned champion in Munich for his fourth career title after downing Taylor Fritz (26) in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in 80 minutes.

14:26 CET - It's a third title of the year for Elena Rybakina (24) after the world number four produced a superb performance to win 6-2, 6-2 against Marta Kostyuk (21) in the Stuttgart final. 

13:45 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) has made a blistering start to the final in Stuttgart, taking the opening set 6-2 against Marta Kostyuk (21) in just 30 minutes. 

Follow the second set here.

10:27 CET - Shortly afterwards, Elena Rybakina (24) and Marta Kostyuk (21) take to the court in Stuttgart for a fascinating final, while Taylor Fritz (26) and Jan-Lennard Struff (33) lock horns in the Munich showpiece

Rybakina vs Kostyuk H2Hs
Flashscore

10:15 CET - There are five finals to keep you entertained during the day, and the first one comes in Rouen where Sloane Stephens (31) comes up against Magda Linette (32). That match is due to get underway at 12:45 CET.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Tennis! 

