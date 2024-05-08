Tennis Tracker: Shapovalov in early action at Italian Open, Osaka on court later

Following the women yesterday, the men's main draw gets underway in Rome today as players' preparations for the French Open later this month continue to ramp up.

13:48 CET - A couple of early results on the women's side of the draw, with Tatjana Maria (36) battling past Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova (19) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 and Lesia Tsurenko (34) coming out on top 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(5) in a tense two-and-half-hour match with Donna Vekic (27).

13:23 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) and Zhizhen Zhang (27) are both early winners in Rome, cruising through to the second round with straight-set wins.

12:28 CET - Some positive news to bring you ahead of the French Open, with Andy Murray (36) set to return to action at the Geneva Open later this month having successfully recovered from an ankle injury.

10:00 CET - Play starts in just over an hour, with Denis Shapovalov (25), Jakub Mensik (18) and Fabian Marozsan (24) all in action on the men's side of the draw.

Meanwhile, Donna Vekic (27) up against Lesia Tsurenko (34) is the standout women's match early on, as Naomi Osaka (26), Sofia Kenin (25) and Amanda Anisimova (22) all take to the court later this afternoon.

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at the Italian Open in Rome!