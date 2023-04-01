Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Alcaraz & Zverev advance

It's the final day of first-round matches at this year's Australian Open, and a number of the world's best players are taking to the court hoping to avoid falling at the first hurdle like so many big names already have.

14:29 CET - That will be all from our coverage of the Australian Open today. Make sure you tune in tomorrow morning, with the second round of the tournament getting underway. See you there!

14:22 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) had no issue in her opening round match, brushing aside world No.182 Rebecca Marino (33) 6-2, 6-4.

And in the final match of the day, Ajla Tomljanovic (30) secured a seismic win, battling from a double break down in the final set to beat Petra Martic (32) 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in front of a raucous home crowd.

After missing the Australian Open last year and playing just 10 games in 2023 due to injury, this will be a massive win for the Aussie.

13:33 CET - Number two seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has cruised past his first-round opponent, French veteran Richard Gasquet (37) 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-2 in the last men's match of the day.

13:15 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) has defeated Daniel Evans (33) 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-2, 7-6(4) in their first-round match at the Australian Open.

12:41 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) was nowhere near his best, but in the end, he managed to battle back from a set down against his German compatriot Dominik Koepfer (29) to claim a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 win.

11:27 CET - 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) looked in fine form as she cruised past Shelby Rogers (31) 6-3, 6-2. An impressive return to Grand Slam action for Raducanu after eight months out with an injury.

10:55 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) has sent the home crowd wild on the John Cain Arena, winning a five-set epic with Sebastian Ofner (27) 7-6, 2-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6.

10:48 CET - Third seed Elena Rybakina (24) has come through a tough test against former world number one Karolina Pliskova (31), winning 7-6, 6-4.

12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) is also through thanks to a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Ashlyn Krueger (19).

09:18 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) is into the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over Kimberly Birrell (25).

On the men's side, enigmatic Kazakh Alexander Bublik (26) was dumped out, losing to Sumit Nagal (26) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5). It is the first time Nagal has ever reached the second round at a Grand Slam, and he is the first Indian to beat a seed at a slam in 35 years.

08:27 CET - Eighth seed Holger Rune (20) is through, with the Dane beating Yoshihito Nishioka (28) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a tough contest that lasted for three and a half hours.

07:40 CET - The favourites won on the men's side too in the early hours of the morning, with eleventh seed Casper Ruud (25) beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 and 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) claiming a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics (31).

07:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of first-round matches at the Australian Open!

It began earlier as most would have expected, with an Iga Swiatek (22) win. The top seed beat Sofia Kenin (25) 7-6, 6-2 to move into the second round.