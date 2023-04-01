Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka loses just one game in win as day one at Australian Open ends

It's a new year of tennis and the first grand slam of the year is upon us with two weeks of gripping sport at the Australian Open to keep us all entertained. Flashscore will bring you daily coverage of the tournament with our Tennis Tracker - giving you all the results and reaction from Melbourne Park.

Sunday 14th January

14:40 CET - Thanks for joining us on the opening day of the 2024 Australian Open as play finally draws to a close at 00:35 local time. There was some brilliant tennis on display, and we're all set for another blockbuster offering tomorrow. See you then!

14:35 CET - An absolutely ruthless performance from Aryna Sabalenka, who kicks off her defence of the title with a 6-0, 6-1 thrashing of 18-year-old Ella Seidel. Ominous signs for the rest of the field...

match stats

14:25 CET - Frances Tiafoe completes a four-set win over Borna Coric to seal his place in the second round. The American was made to work hard for his victory, but ultimately prevailed 6-3, 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3.

14:10 CET - It's now the turn of the women's defending champion, and Aryna Sabalenka has come flying out the blocks on the Rod Laver Arena. Despite the late start and a desperately poor attendance, the Belarusian has already taken the first set 6-0 against qualifier Ella Seidel.

second set

13:20 CET - Djokovic finally seals his place in the second round, overcoming a shaky period in the middle of the match to beat Prizmic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. The Croatian will have earned plenty of new fans after some brilliant tennis, but the Serb's superior fitness and experience ultimately proved decisive.

match stats

Remarkably, it was the longest first round match Djokovic has ever played at a Grand Slam during his illustrious career.

13:05 CET - Frances Tiafoe is now two sets up on Borna Coric after coming out on top in a 76-minute tie-break set.

12:20 CET - Despite giving the 10-time champion an almighty scare, Prizmic faded towards the end of a marathon third set allowing Djokovic to take it 6-3, moving to within touching distance of victory. Does the young Croatian have anything left in the tank for a comeback?

fourth set

Another match currently ongoing is 17th-ranked Frances Tiafoe against Borna Coric. The American took the first set 6-3 and the second is locked at 4-4. You can follow that one here.

Dino Prizmic isn't going away in the third, with the Croatian exchanging breaks to stay on level terms with Djokovic at 3-3.

11:15 CET - Wow. Is something special happening on Rod Laver Arena?! 18-year-old Dino Prizmic has deservedly taken the second set on a tie-break, levelling the match against an uncharacteristically poor Novak Djokovic. One to watch out for!

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz finally gets the better of Facundo Diaz Acosta 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, sealing his place in the next round.

10:38 CET - Caroline Wozniacki is through to the second round after 24th seed Magda Linette retired hurt in the second set losing 2-6, 0-2. The Dane will face Maria Timofeeva next after the Russian defeated Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-4.

10:25 CET - A couple of notable results to bring you. Reigning Australian Open and French Open junior champion Alina Korneeva has beaten Sara Sorribes Tomo 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on her main draw debut.

There's also good news for the locals as Christopher O'Connell overcomes Cristian Garin 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a five-set epic.

match stats

10:00 CET - Unsurprisingly, Djokovic has made a positive start to the opening night session in Melbourne, winning the first set 6-2 against Croatian Prizmic.

Elsewhere, 12th seed Taylor Fritz finds himself two sets to one down against Facundo Diaz Acosta, while 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki leads Magda Linette 5-2.

09:15 CET - Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic will be starting his first-round match against qualifier Dino Prizmic shortly. The Serb is aiming for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and a 25th Grand Slam trophy. Crazy numbers.

You can follow the match with us here.

08:50 CET - Andrey Rublev was made to sweat by an inspired Thiago Seyboth Wild, but after nearly four hours on court, the world number five won a deciding set tie-break to triumph 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(6).

08:30 CET - Amanda Anisimova continues her impressive comeback from a long-term injury, beating 13th seed Luidmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-4 for her first Grand Slam win since Wimbledon 2022.

match stats

07:40 CET - 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova survived a scare to battle past Mai Hontama 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Joining the Czech in the second round is talented Canadian Leylah Fernandez who came out on top 7-6(5), 6-2 over Sara Bejlek.

Other notable winners in the women's draw include Lesia Tsurenko, Alycia Parks and 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova.

07:30 CET - Elsewhere on the men's side, there have been good first-round wins for world number 22 Francisco Cerundolo, Spain's Jaume Munar and 24-year-old Fabian Marozsan, who defeated former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-1, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

07:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our first tennis tracker of 2024! Play has been underway in Australia since the early hours of Sunday morning and here are all the best bits from a packed schedule.

World number four Jannik Sinner eased through to the second round with a dominant 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp. The Italian is among the favourites for the men's title after a superb end to 2023.

Jannik Sinner

Maria Sakkari was victorious in her opening round against Nao Hibino, winning 6-4, 6-1. The world number eight was made to work hard in the first set, but moved up through the gears in the second to seal a relatively comfortable victory.

match stats

Later on, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic (36) takes to court as he looks for his 11th title. The Serbian is up against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic (18). Elsewhere, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) gets her tournament underway against Ella Seidel (18).