Hard-working Aryna Sabalenka ready to mount Australian Open defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Hard-working Aryna Sabalenka ready to mount Australian Open defence
Hard-working Aryna Sabalenka ready to mount Australian Open defence
Sabalenka is ready for the Australian Open
Sabalenka is ready for the Australian Open
AFP
Aryna Sabalenka (25) said on Friday she felt "really great" heading into the defence of her Australian Open title, with a hard grind during the pre-season making her "as ready as I can be".

The Belarusian had a breakthrough 2023 in which she claimed a maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, beating Elena Rybakina in the final.

She also finished runner-up at the US Open and made the semi-finals of Wimbledon and Roland Garros on her way to becoming world number one.

She was the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach at least the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in a calendar year.

Currently ranked number two behind Poland's Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka said she was in good shape mentally and physically.

"I had an incredible season last year, improved a lot as a player and as a person. I did really a great pre-season. We worked a lot. I felt like we improved a lot," she said.

"I feel really great and feel like I'm ready to go."

The bubbly Sabalenka began her season at the Brisbane International, in ominous touch until Rybakina outplayed her in the final. But she was undeterred by the loss.

"Elena just played incredible tennis. She just crushed it," she said.

"Before the final, I think I played really great tennis. Everything worked on the pre-season.... that's what we are happy with.

"After the finals, was another week to work on those mistakes and prepare myself as good as I can for Melbourne."

Bidding to become the first woman to win consecutive Australian Opens since countrywoman Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013, Sabalenka credited hard work for her success.

"I find working hard is actually a lot of fun. I enjoy it," she said.

"For me, that's not really tough to keep working hard, keep improving myself. I've been doing it my whole life."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Coco Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win
Returning champion mums add depth to Australian Open women's field
The Base Line: Dimitrov and Rybakina make dream starts but Nadal comeback halted
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open
French player Mitjana suspended for 10 years over match-fixing
10 of the most interesting stats about the men's Australian Open
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Early days yet but 'light and happy' Raducanu sees path back to the top
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, West Ham tracking Gimenez
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings