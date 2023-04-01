Pegula and Fritz guide defending champions USA past battling Britain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. United Cup WTA - Singles
  4. Pegula and Fritz guide defending champions USA past battling Britain
Pegula and Fritz guide defending champions USA past battling Britain
Updated
Pegula and Fritz helped the USA to victory
Pegula and Fritz helped the USA to victory
Profimedia
Jessica Pegula (29) and Taylor Fritz (26) had to fight through a deciding doubles match to conclude a 2-1 defeat of Britain on Sunday for the United States to stay in title contention at the United Cup.

The defending champions, who won the trophy last January over Italy, earned a 1-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 mixed doubles win to claim victory in Perth after the sides split the singles.

"We have a team energy from last year here, we don't want to take a loss and let it die," said Fritz, who was broken twice in the opening set.

World number five Pegula added: "To get a win in this fashion after such a long day (on court) brings back a lot of memories.

"It was a big win today, especially after losing such a tough singles match."

Britain, who beat Australia to open their tournament account, took a 1-0 lead when Pegula crashed 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Katie Boulter in the singles.

It was Boulter's first win over a top-five player on her seventh attempt after she bounced back from a set and double-break down.

"This was a very hard match for both of us," said the 56th-ranked Boulter. "I play my best tennis when I'm smiling and having fun.

"I kept trying to get over the line. I thrive in a team atmosphere... so many tennis heads giving information. It helps you to think clearly."

Pegula's 10th-ranked teammate Fritz kept the tie alive despite a thigh strain he blamed on over-training, defeating Cameron Norrie 7-6(5), 6-4.

"I strained something but got through it," said Fritz. "Cam and I have played so many times (14). It's always a battle, always close."

In Sydney, Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a fighting victory over Chile with the former US Open finalist winning her singles rubber and then backing up in a decisive mixed doubles.

Ranked 35, she got her country off to a perfect start in their Group B tie in Sydney, cruising past Chile's Daniela Seguel 6-2, 6-3 in 73 minutes.

With Canadian number one Felix Auger-Aliassime sitting out the men's singles, 314th-ranked Steven Diez stepped up but was toppled by world number 19 Nicolas Jarry 7-5, 6-4.

It set up a deciding mixed doubles, with Fernandez teaming with Diez to battle past Seguel and Tomas Barrios Vera 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

"I'm extremely happy with the way I played," said Fernandez, who was part of the Canadian team that won the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time this year.

She broke five times in her singles clash against a player in her first WTA Tour-level singles match in nearly two years, using the serve-and-volley tactic well.

"First match of the season so had some nerves, but happy with the way I was able to handle it," she said.

Diez put up a decent fight against Jarry but brief lapses at the end of each set proved his downfall.

"Steven is a grinder, a very tough player," Jarry said. "So it was a tough match for the first one of the year."

Mentions
TennisFernandez LeylahDiez StevenJarry NicolasSeguel DanielaBoulter KatiePegula JessicaFritz TaylorNorrie CameronUnited Cup WTA - SinglesUnited Cup ATP - SinglesUnited Cup Teams - MixUnited Cup Mixed Doubles
Related Articles
Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in season-opening United Cup
Updated
Zheng Qinwen upsets Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at United Cup
Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins
Show more
Tennis
Rafael Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat
Updated
2023's biggest shocks in sport: Ngannou makes waves, Luton defy odds
Coco Gauff says pressure is off in 2024 after her fairytale in New York
'You never know': Rafael Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024
Novak Djokovic relishing being back in his 'happy place' Australia
Fiery Andrey Rublev aims to 'be nicer' as he targets tennis top four
Andy Murray longs for chance to play against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic again
Most Read
From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva
Fantasy Premier League: Which key players are set to miss matches?
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings