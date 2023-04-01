Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Shelton celebrates against Twitter
Shelton celebrates against Twitter
Reuters
Ben Shelton's (20) reward for his battling quarter-final victory at the US Open on Tuesday is a match against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (36), and as daunting as the task may be the young American is confident he can play the role of disruptor.

Shelton, the son of former professional Bryan Shelton, is blessed with a big serve and booming forehand but he showed he had plenty of resolve too, beating compatriot Frances Tiafoe (25) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 at a muggy Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He will need all of his weapons on Friday if he is to stand a chance in his first meeting with Djokovic.

"I think that it's an advantage with my game style, playing someone who's never played me before," Shelton told reporters.

"I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don't see in your normal match that you play on the ATP Tour.

"So I'm definitely going to try to bring some things to the table that are different and hopefully disruptive on Friday."

But playing second seed Djokovic is never a normal match.

The Serb, who is looking to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major singles titles with a fourth Flushing Meadows crown, will be competing in a record 47th Grand Slam semi-final.

Shelton will be playing in his first.

"I think whenever you play somebody for the first time and someone who has been in this situation so many times and come out victorious so many times, that's in the back of your head," Shelton said.

"You just know how rock solid the guy is and how mentally tough, how physically tough. So that's definitely something that I have to game-plan for."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakShelton BenTiafoe FrancesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Big-hitting Shelton blasts past Tiafoe into US Open semis
Tiafoe v Shelton a moment to reflect for Black athletes, says Blake
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Muchova marches into US Open semis with win over Cirstea
Tennis Tracker: Shelton shocks Tiafoe to make US Open semis
Gauff credits mental endurance for deep US Open run
Weary Ostapenko slams 'crazy' schedule after US Open exit
Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach US Open semi-finals
Updated
Fritz aims to down Djokovic as Gauff faces Ostapenko at US Open
Most Read
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
US Open fan ejected for using 'most famous Hitler phrase'
Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach US Open semi-finals
Fritz aims to down Djokovic as Gauff faces Ostapenko at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings