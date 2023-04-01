Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women's doubles title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Doubles
  4. Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women's doubles title
Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women's doubles title
Routliffe and Dabrowski celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final
Routliffe and Dabrowski celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final
Reuters
Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski (31) and New Zealander Erin Routliffe (28) beat former champions Laura Siegemund (35) of Germany and Russia's Vera Zvonareva (39) 7-6, 6-3 to win the US Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who began their partnership just last month, saved eight of the nine break points they faced during a match that lasted two hours, 14 minutes.

It marked the first Grand Slam title for Routliffe, who previously represented Canada, and third for Dabrowski following the mixed doubles titles she won at the 2017 French Open and 2018 Australian Open.

"Thanks to Gabby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me and I really appreciate it and love her for it," Routliffe said during their on-court interview. "And obviously I hope we can have many great results to come in the future."

Siegemund and Zvonareva, who won the 2020 US Open women's doubles competition, failed to convert any of the five break point opportunities they had in a tightly-contested first set that required a drama-filled tiebreaker.

A quick start to the tiebreaker gave Dabrowski and Routliffe a 4-0 lead but Siegemund and Zvonareva stormed back to make it 4-4 and even earned a pair of set points but it was the Canadian and New Zealander who clinched it on their fourth set point.

Dabrowski and Routliffe took that momentum into the second set where they quickly went up a double break for a 3-0 lead that set them on their way as they went on to break again when they closed out the match on their third championship point.

"Thank you to Erin. You took a chance on me too," said Dabrowski. "I'm really, really proud of the way that we've stood by each other through thick and thin the last two weeks.

"I think we improved a lot even from the first tournament we played back in Montreal."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisRoutliffe ErinDabrowski GabrielaSiegemund LauraZvonareva VeraNew ZealandUS Open WTA - DoublesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in US Open final
US Open fan ejected for using 'most famous Hitler phrase'
Gauff downs Andreeva to reach US Open third round
Show more
Tennis
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Alcaraz withdraws from Spain's Davis Cup team
Sabalenka loses US Open final but leaves on top of the world
Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's tennis queen
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
Updated
Djokovic against Medvedev final could be spellbinding affair
Danilina and Heliovaara win US Open mixed doubles title
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat
Most Read
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title
Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euros looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings