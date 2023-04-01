Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis
Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis
Updated
Sabalenka will move to the top of the world rankings next week
Sabalenka will move to the top of the world rankings next week
Reuters
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) crushed Zheng Qinwen (20) 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday to reach her fifth straight Grand Slam semi-final and end the 23rd seed's charmed run at the US Open.

Sabalenka, who will move top of the world rankings next week, pummelled her Chinese opponent with 17 winners and never faced a break point.

Zheng had never made it to a major quarter-final and endured a miserable time against the Australian Open winner, as she was unable to get much power off her serve and the Belarusian forced her into 23 errors.

Sabalenka is flying through the US Open
Reuters

Sabalenka will play the winner of a match between American Madison Keys and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

"I'm super happy with the win against her... super happy with the performance," said Sabalenka, who lost in the semi-finals in her previous two US Open appearances.

"I'm going to do everything I can to stay until the end."

Sabalenka has not dropped a set this year at Flushing Meadows and she won the first five games, dropping only one first-serve point in a near-pristine first set.

Zheng improved in the second set, forcing Sabalenka to run back and forth along the baseline as she showed finesse to triumph in a 21-shot rally in the fifth game.

Zheng was no match for Sabalenka
Reuters

"In the second set, she start playing better, serving better. I kind of expect that, because after first set it was, like, nothing to lose for her, she start playing a little bit more aggressive," Sabalenka said.

Zheng helped Sabalenka to her break with a double fault and two unforced errors in the seventh game and never recovered, sending a backhand into the net on match point to prompt a satisfied fist-pump from her opponent.

Key match stats
Flashscore

"It was a little tricky, and I'm super happy that even though she was serving really well, I was able to break her serve for once, and it was enough for that set," Sabalenka told reporters.

"I'm super happy that even though she tried to play more aggressive, I was able to keep my level."

Zheng said she would learn lessons from the loss.

"I feel against her I need to know how to (defend) better and stay more in the rally," she told reporters.

"Sabalenka, she's a tough opponent to beat, and the loss today made me think a lot."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaZheng QinwenUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Women's US Open draw wide open by upsets, men follow form book
Sabalenka overwhelms Kasatkina to reach US Open quarter-final
Show more
Tennis
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Muchova marches into US Open semis with win over Cirstea
Big-hitting Shelton blasts past Tiafoe into US Open semis
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka into semis, Medvedev downs Rublev
Gauff credits mental endurance for deep US Open run
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Weary Ostapenko slams 'crazy' schedule after US Open exit
Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach US Open semi-finals
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings