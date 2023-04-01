Berrettini looking for revenge against Italian compatriot Sonego - but his fitness is an issue

The Wimbledon draw has pitted the two friends against each other in the first round. Matteo Berrettini (27) is looking for revenge against Lorenzo Sonego (28) after his defeat in Stuttgart, but he will go into the match still with a big question mark over his physical condition.

Berrettini is probably the strongest Italian tennis player on grass courts. The Wimbledon final in 2021 against Novak Djokovic is enough to prove it. But that was a different Berrettini. Since then a lot has happened on and off the court; injuries and romantic relationships, critics and resounding defeats. In recent times, too much has happened, and the Italian has been lost.

In fact, on social media, fans attribute the slump in performance to the relationship with showgirl Melissa Satta. But those who know him and those who go beyond gossip and stick to the facts, know that his love life has nothing to do with it.

Two years of injuries

If we look at the injuries he has suffered in the last two years, including during the pandemic, Matteo Berrettini has been through a real ordeal and his performances have suffered as a result.

In February 2022, when he was world No. 6, he was forced to retire in the second set of his first match in Acapulco against Tommy Paul. What stopped him was the abdominal problem that had already affected him in Melbourne in 2021 and in the ATP Finals.

In March 2022, an oedema in his right hand forced him to forfeit in Miami. A problem that, as the tennis player explained, 'will need a small operation to ensure a quick and complete recovery'.

In June 2022, after it had looked like that he was in good shape by winning in Stuttgart and at Queen's, he was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid.

In October 2022, pain in his left foot forced him to withdraw from Vienna. "I often get injured because I push my body to the limit," he said in an interview.

In March 2023, he was forced to withdraw again from Acapulco, this time due to a calf problem in his right leg.

In April 2023, a month later, the long-standing abdominal problem returned. Now, just before his first round at Wimbledon, even that seems to be over.

Low expectations at Wimbledon

He may have overcome injuries, but he probably needs a period of recovery to regain his best form, which is why Berrettini himself in his press conference at Wimbledon did not want to give false expectations: "In the past, I arrived at the Slams with more confidence, with more sets and matches in my legs, with a different feeling.

"But having said that, in these long months I've always asked myself what I like to do most and in the end it's always to compete, especially in the most important tournaments, the most beautiful ones, the ones that give me the most emotion. That's why I'm here, despite not being 100 per cent".

Berrettini also said he wants to protect himself from the haters who continue to attack him by blaming his relationship with Melissa Satta: "I see social media less, in the sense that I do it not because I don't want to read the negative comments as someone might think, but just in general also regarding the positive messages."

The clash with Sonego - his best friend on Tour

The draw also played a nasty trick on Berrettini. The draw sees him in the first round against his great friend Lorenzo Sonego. A rematch after his defeat in Stuttgart, in which Berrettini came out in tears.

"In Stuttgart I was not able to enjoy myself, to perform as I would have liked. So I have a great desire to do well, to experience a match the way I like it, whether I win or lose," Berrettini said.

"Unfortunately, these months have taken a lot of emotions away from me, so I want to experience the excitement on the court, the adrenaline, the tension, the fear and hopefully also a victory.

"But that's what I'm asking myself at the moment and I know that to come this year and say 'I'll get to the back end of Wimbledon', I'm not saying it would be impossible, but it would definitely be a wrong goal to start with. We have to be more cautious now."

A 6-1, 6-2 defeat that certainly hurt a lot, given that it was also Berrettini's first against his fellow Italian. In fact, in their three previous matches, Berrettini had always prevailed, starting with the challenger in Brescia in 2016 which he won in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6.

He then cruised to a win in Phoenix in 2019, 6-4, 6-4, and in Stuttgart in 2022 - 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Now the two are almost level in the ATP rankings, with Berrettini No. 38 and Sonego No. 42. With an in-form Berrettini in such a prestigious tournament there would probably be no contest, given his superior record on grass: 36-9 for Berrettini and 20-16 for Sonego.

But with the former's physical condition, the bookmakers favour the latter, and not by a small margin. If we had to bet, however, we would back Berrettini.

