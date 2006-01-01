Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  Wimbledon ATP - Singles
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

Djokovic is looking to end his title drought in 2024
Djokovic is looking to end his title drought in 2024AFP
Novak Djokovic (37) is encouraged by his progress after undergoing minor knee surgery less than three weeks ago but the seven-time Wimbledon champion said he will only play in the grass-court Grand Slam next month if he is able to fight for the title.

The Serb picked up the injury to his right knee during his fourth-round win at the French Open and pulled out of the quarter-finals before having surgery on June 6, putting his Wimbledon and Olympic hopes in jeopardy.

But Djokovic, whose Paris Games spot was confirmed earlier this month, posted videos of his return to training on Instagram last week before arriving at the All England Club on Sunday and immediately ramping up his preparations.

"I didn't come here to play a few rounds," Djokovic told the BBC after practice on Monday. "If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I'll play. If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play.

"Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few percent better and better. That's what's giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

"I'm taking things gradually. I'm not pushing myself yet 100% but I'm hoping that's going to come in the next few days."

The world number two is looking to end his title drought in 2024 after winning three of the four Grand Slams last year, as he hunts for a record-extending 25th major trophy.

His only defeat in the Grand Slams in 2023 came at Wimbledon where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz in the title decider.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesDjokovic Novak
