Musetti tames giant Mpetshi Perricard to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Musetti tames giant Mpetshi Perricard to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Musetti tames giant Mpetshi Perricard to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Musetti in action at Wimbledon
Musetti in action at WimbledonAFP
Lorenzo Musetti (22) tamed big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (21) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Monday to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Italian 25th seed, who showed his prowess on grass by reaching the final last month at Queen's, broke the French lucky loser five times on Court No. 2.

Mpetshi Perricard, Wimbledon's ace leader with 115 aces, was rock-solid on serve in the first set, taking it with a single break, but stumbled towards the end of the second set, allowing Musetti to level.

An early break for the Italian in the third set put him in the driving seat and the Frenchman ran out of steam.

Musetti hit a total of 23 winners against just eight unforced errors, compared to his opponent's tally of 42 unforced errors.

"It's tough for me to get emotional but I think today I will," he said. "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid.

"It's such a big day for me and I'm really happy and proud of this win against a tough opponent. I struggled a little at the beginning against a big serve. I'm a little bit shaking still but at the end it's a really phenomenal day for me."

Musetti will face either German fourth seed Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMusetti LorenzoMpetshi Perricard GiovanniWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about the marquee event in tennis
Djokovic and Rybakina face tricky opponents to reach Wimbledon last eight
Tommy Paul sets up Alcaraz showdown with win over Bautista Agut
Show more
Tennis
Victorious Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine at Wimbledon
Updated
De Minaur into first Wimbledon quarter-final after beating rising star Fils
Elena Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals as Anna Kalinskaya retires
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz into fifth set after Rybakina and Ostapenko ease through
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Updated
Sun shines to rain on Raducanu parade at Wimbledon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Roma close to signing Le Fee
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Dimitrov injury sends Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings