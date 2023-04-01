Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic (36) barely got out of second gear as he swept past a subdued Jannik Sinner (21) at Wimbledon, easing into a record 35th Grand Slam final with a whirlwind 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) victory on Friday.

Djokovic has turned Centre Court into his own personal fiefdom having not lost there in 10 years, and the Serbian is now one win away from a record-equalling eighth title at the grasscourt major to match the mark of Roger Federer.

Sinner, who was aiming to become the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon final since 2007, was outclassed, falling flat on the big occasion and allowing Djokovic to turn the screw at key moments in the contest.

He let break points slip through his fingers, including two set points in the third, while Djokovic was clinical as usual, applying constant pressure on the Italian eighth seed's serve and pouncing on opportunities when they arose.

Djokovic vs Sinner match stats
Flashscore

He wrapped up the match when Sinner dumped a backhand into the net, leaving the Serbian to accept the applause of the Centre Court crowd, who had vociferously backed his opponent throughout, teeing up a final against top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20).

"I'd like to believe that's the case," he said when asked if he was playing the best tennis of his career.

"We are part of an individual sport so you have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best physical and mental state before heading out on court.

"I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation."

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

