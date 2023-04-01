Ons Jabeur says it's now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in tennis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Ons Jabeur says it's now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in tennis
Ons Jabeur says it's now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in tennis
Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning a point against Magdalena Frech
Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning a point against Magdalena Frech
Profimedia
Tunisia's world number six Ons Jabeur (28) welcomed reports of Saudi Arabian interest in tennis, saying on Tuesday the time was right for the Gulf country to invest in the sport and she would "100%" compete in WTA tournaments there if it benefited players.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into football, Formula One and boxing in recent years while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit recently ended its two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour by announcing a merger.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said last week there were still "big issues" with Saudi Arabia as potential hosts for WTA events and the governing body of women's tennis had not yet made any decisions or entered into negotiations with the country.

His comments came after men's ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi said he held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

"I think it's a completely different situation than golf. If it benefits the player, I'm 100% there. I hope in Saudi they'll not just invest with the ATP, I hope with the WTA (too)," Jabeur said after beating Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 in her Wimbledon opener.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using the PIF to engage in 'sports-washing' amid criticism of its human rights record. The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

"I believe in Saudi they're doing great giving women more rights," 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur added. "It's time to change things...

"It's now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA.

"I went to Saudi last year, and I was very impressed with the people there. I believe it could be a great idea to go there and play tournaments.

"Let's see what the deal will be. I hope they'll see us for players, not just an investment but to give us more benefits than what we're having right now."

Men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz said he would have no doubts about competing in Saudi Arabia, while seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe said tennis should not seek Saudi investment.

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said he would have to think twice about playing in the country after refusing in the past to participate in exhibition events there.

Mentions
TennisJabeur OnsAlcaraz CarlosMcEnroe JohnMurray AndyWimbledon WTA - SinglesWTA - Singles
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous
2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur turns on the style to beat Magdalenda Frech in Wimbledon opener
Show more
Tennis
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka races through to second round at Wimbledon
Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom with vintage performance to progress to second round
Updated
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past Jeremy Chardy into the second round of Wimbledon
Updated
Reigning champion Elena Rybakina recovers from early nerves to race past Shelby Rogers
Tennis guru Rick Macci offers to turn Coco Gauff's forehand into a potent weapon
Fallen Venus breaks Navratilova record but leaves Wimbledon on a flat note
Karolina Pliskova: One of the greatest players never to have won a Grand Slam
Wimbledon chiefs play down fears over damp grass on Centre Court
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend