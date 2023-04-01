Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland

Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland
Updated
Ukraine's Mudryk running at Italy's defenders
Profimedia
Ukraine will a face trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 playoff semi-finals as they seek to make up for the disappointment of missing out on last year's World Cup.

Twenty teams have already sealed their spots in next year's tournament through the qualifying campaign, with 12 nations fighting for three more places. Germany feature as hosts.

Ukraine travel to Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Path B semi-final with the winners hosting either Israel or Iceland.

The Path A semi-finals will feature Wales at home to Finland with the winners then welcoming Poland or Estonia.

"What's important to us is that home draw in the final," Wales coach Rob Page said. "The form we're in at the minute and with the 'Red Wall' at home, we'll take anyone on in Cardiff.

"We were probably wanting to avoid Ukraine as well so I think it's gone to plan for us.

"It's a great opportunity for us, we're two wins at home away from another qualification to a major tournament. We're hoping now for two big efforts."

Poland manager Michal Probierz said he is working on his side's mindset after a disappointing campaign.

"The meeting between Wales and Finland promises to be interesting. We haven't watched these teams yet, but we know that Wales are playing very well. We definitely have a chance to qualify for the championships," Probierz said.

"I'm a new coach, I've led the team in four games. We worked on the atmosphere and the mental approach. I hope that in these playoffs we will be very focused from the beginning and we will win."

Path C's semi-finals feature Georgia at home to Luxembourg and Greece against visiting Kazakhstan with the winners of the Georgia/Luxembourg clash hosting the final.

Ukraine missed out on automatic qualification after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by European champions Italy in their final Group C qualifier.

They missed out on World Cup qualification after losing to Wales in a playoff final.

The one-legged semi-finals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26.

