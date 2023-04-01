Wales must end Euro qualifying 'on a high', says coach Page

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Wales must end Euro qualifying 'on a high', says coach Page
Wales must end Euro qualifying 'on a high', says coach Page
Wales are in third place in Group D with 11 points from seven games
Wales are in third place in Group D with 11 points from seven games
Reuters
Wales must go all out in their final qualifying game against Turkey despite facing a difficult task to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2024, coach Rob Page said.

Wales, who are in third place in Group D with 11 points from seven games, drew 1-1 with Armenia on Saturday. Page's side are five behind group leaders Turkey, while second-placed Croatia have 13 points.

Wales next face Turkey in Cardiff on Tuesday and will need to win the match, while hoping Croatia do not beat Armenia at home. If they fail to qualify automatically, Wales will likely enter the play-offs.

"Unfortunately it's now out of our control," Page told reporters after the draw on Saturday.

"It's not materialised as we'd like but that's life and we have to get on with it. It's about building momentum and, if it's a play-off in March, it's a play-off in March. If results go for us, we've still got an opportunity to qualify (automatically).

"We can only control what we can do, get the players in the right frame of mind, mentally and physically ready for Tuesday... We need to finish the campaign on a high. It's important to have some momentum if there is a play-off in March."

Mentions
FootballEuroWalesTurkeyArmeniaCroatiaCardiff
Related Articles
Wales dealt potential Euro blow with unwanted draw in Armenia
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
Show more
Football
England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
Updated
Thrilling Turkey continue to shine as they shock Euro hosts Germany
Wout Weghorst sends Dutch into Euro 2024 with narrow win over Ireland
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Centurion Sadio Mane celebrates with two goals in Senegal win over South Sudan
Al Ittihad appoint Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as manager
Liverpool fly Diaz's parents to UK for Christmas after kidnapping
Girona continue to be the envy of Europe but what is behind their sensational season?
Most Read
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semi-final win over Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in straight sets to seal final spot in Turin
PSG's Kylian Mbappe unfazed by transfer speculation as January window approaches

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings