Underwhelming? Why this dousing of Chelsea expectations can be good for Pochettino's players

The shock is over. The expectations doused. It's a moment for assessment. Reflection. Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea are finding their place. Their rhythm. It's underwhelming, sure. But the manager is hopeful there's now a platform to build from...

The demands at Chelsea, as we say, are being watered down. Defeat at home to Brentford last week was disappointing, but not unexpected. The 2-0 reverse was met with resignation, rather than backlash. This team is finding its place. The supporters have accepted where they are. The lack of outrage over yet another home loss is proof enough. Chelsea's fans know where they stand. As do the press and the pundits. For this season, at least, we're talking about a transitional year.

This is no shot at the board - we've done enough of that. It's simply reality. 18 months into this new ownership and there's a growing passivity amongst the support. It doesn't have to be a bad thing. The easing of demands, of the pressure to perform consistently. It can actually be good for this young team. That is, so long as those who have torn down so much that was built up during the Abramovich era actually take a step back.

Pochettino hinted as much in midweek. There was no real need to read between any lines. The Argentine spelling it out to Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali - pleading with the top brass to stop with the changes. And to trust in the long-term.

“The important thing is to trust the ideas," stated Poch after victory against Blackburn Rovers saw Chelsea reach the final eight of the Carabao Cup, "the judgement and analysis of why certain things have not happened. To help the organisation to be better and to improve, and not to make the same mistakes again.

“The most important thing is to learn from the mistakes. At the moment I think we are a young team. A young team means too many changes in the summer because of the circumstances and we are suffering – sometimes good and bad results, but performances are consistent."

We could be cheeky and claim this was an outright swipe at Boehly and Eghbali. Not understanding team development. Unwilling to accept young footballers are naturally inconsistent. But the billionaires from LA aren't alone in club owners refusing to acknowledge that team building takes time. Particularly the type of team building Chelsea have undergone.

Which was why Pochettino also batted away demands from the press about a new striker in January. Yes, they're short upfront. And it's cost them. But again, if we're talking long-term. If the fans and the board are in sync with such an approach. Then there's no need to panic. Christopher Nkunku will soon be fit and ready to take his place.

"I think he was the player, when you see the goals scored last season, he is a player that can provide goals and I think we are missing goals," said Poch.

"Today with maybe 8-10 goals from Nkunku this situation is completely different..."

Wishful thinking? Perhaps - at least for this column. But from Pochettino's angle you can understand it. Of course it's a reach to claim Nkunku would be on "8-10 goals" after the first three months of his Prem career. But the call for calm should be encouraged. Chelsea have their strikers: Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja. The manager rates them. They're young. They have potential. And in this new Chelsea era of reset expectations, all three could be given the chance to develop into something competitive.

After all, it's why Cole Palmer is being celebrated as he is today. He's done well, has the former Manchester City trainee. Certainly, he's surpassed expectations. But he's not dominated. He's not turned in a complete performance. But he's offered hope. Promise. And with today's Chelsea, that's pretty rare.

So you talk him up. The 'new Kevin de Bruyne', claimed Pat Nevin this week. Another former Blue, Jason Cundy, declared Palmer "an upgrade" on the former Champions League winner Kai Havertz. Ridiculous? Of course. But like the fans, the pundits have completely changed their demands regarding the team and their players. Any bit of promise. Any bit of hope. They're clinging to it.

Which again, doesn't have to be a bad thing. Particularly if your motivation is doing the best by Chelsea. You only need look north and Old Trafford to see how the old Boot Room can tear a manager and his players down. Chelsea are sitting well below Manchester United - and have spent far more on their squad. But no-one's pulling apart Pochettino and his players like what Erik ten Hag and his team are now enduring.

“Things that go against you, you have to try to resist them and try to survive," the Blues manager also said in that message to the board. "You have to be quiet and be strong. And not to lose your balance, because it is easy to blame or say something that is going to affect other people and lead to division in the club."

It's underwhelming. It's undemanding. But for this Chelsea team. At this stage in it's development. Dousing those expectations could actually work for Pochettino and his players in the long-term.