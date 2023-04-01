Vissel Kobe confirm signing of former Spain midfielder Mata

Vissel Kobe confirm signing of former Spain midfielder Mata
Mata is following in Iniesta's footsteps
Mata is following in Iniesta's footsteps
Reuters
Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata (35) has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer, the Japanese club announced on Sunday.

Mata, a member of Spain's World Cup-winning squad in South Africa in 2010, has signed with the Takayuki Yoshida-coached outfit after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray over the summer.

Kobe are second in the current J.League standings, one point behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, and face Kyoto Sanga on Sunday knowing a win will take them into pole position.

Mata had been without a club since leaving Galatasaray and joins Kobe after earlier spells with Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United.

